Queen Camilla makes a statement in sustainable sketch-print dress

King Charles and Queen Camilla have been championing sustainability for decades. The royals have become the voice of environmental activism, which extends to their carefully sourced wardrobe. On Thursday, Queen Camilla paid a visit to a laboratory that specialises in developing new approaches to study multiple autoimmune diseases at The Royal Free Hospital in Hampstead. For the outing, she debuted a new look crafted from ethical materials.

The royal wore Samantha Sung’s ‘Aster’ dress featuring a shirt collar, a belted waistband, a full skirt, a longline silhouette and sketchy blue checked print and three-quarter length sleeves. The blue number was paired with her beloved ‘Gladys’ pumps by Eliot Zed which retail for £275 and feature a subtle heel.

WATCH: Royal Ascot welcomes King and Queen for second day of racing

A sprinkling of blue topaz and diamond jewels courtesy of Kiki McDonough added a dusting of dazzle to her modest attire, which made for the ultimate breezy summer outfit choice. Her favourite Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet adorned her wrist and showcased bold hues of sapphire.

© Getty Queen Camilla opted for a hemp number

Queen Camilla wore her blow-dried locks down loose and opted for a natural makeup blend, allowing her striking robes to take centre stage.

© Getty Queen Camilla during a reception following her visit of a laboratory that specialises in developing new approaches to study multiple autoimmune diseases at The Royal Free Hospital

Upon witnessing the royal’s outing online, fans gathered to discuss Camilla’s sustainable attire. “What a great dress! It looks great on her. A lot of her dresses are loose fitting so the belt is nice and gives her some definition,” one wrote, while another said: “I love the dress on her, she looks lovely.” A third added: “Nice dress and it works well on her and for the occasion,” and a fourth agreed, mentioning: “I am such a huge fan of the way Queen Camilla dresses. It's simple and understated but classy AF. And as a taller lady I would totally wear those shoes!”

© Getty King Charles' wife dazzled in the new printed frock

Camilla’s outing came just a week after she attended Royal Ascot for a sun-soaked day of equestrian events. On the third day of the races the royal wore a pale green chiffon dress by Anna Valentine with a feathered hat by Philip Treacy and a diamond brooch that belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

© Getty Camilla looked lovely in white at Ascot

She and the King were joined by the Duchess of Edinburgh and her father, Christopher Rhys-Jones, as well as the Princess Royal and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and Mike and Zara Tindall.

Charles and Camilla appeared emotional as they watched their first Royal Ascot winner triumph, a thoroughbred called Desert Hero, in the King George V stakes.