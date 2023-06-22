King Charles in tears at Royal Ascot after emotional win

King Charles was visibly moved when he saw his first Royal Ascot winner triumph on Thursday.

As he and Queen Camilla watched the final moments of their horse's race, the Queen waved her official programme in the air in excitement, with the King looking across at his wife in joy at the end, before appearing to wipe away tears. When the victory was confirmed by the race track announcer the thousands packed into the stands cheered.

© Getty King Charles III and Queen Camilla celebrate after the King's horse, Desert Hero wins at Ascot

It's no surprise that he was elated, with reports saying the owner of the winning horse will receive £50,000 in prize money.

Following the win, Zara Tindall moved viewers when she made an emotional speech referring to her grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II at Royal Ascot on Thursday.

When asked how she felt about King Charles' horse winning a race at Ascot, Zara said: "It's bittersweet, isn't it? I think how proud and excited our grandmother, the Queen, would have been. But to have a winner for Charles and Camilla, and keep that dream alive, was incredible, what a race!"

She went on to say King Charles' first attendance as king is a "new excitement. Having that dream, that hope and fulfilling it is incredible. The horses are the main game here, that's why we get involved and we love them, and the adrenaline when you win is indescribable." Watch Zara's full statement below.

WATCH: Zara Tindall opens up about the late Queen at Ascot

The late Queen wasn't far from anyone's mind this year at Ascot, with it being the first event since her passing. King Charles and Queen Camilla paying tribute to the late monarch in a joint foreword for the event's official programme.

Charles and Camilla, who are both racing fans, wrote: "We are happy in the knowledge that this historic race meeting continues to be a key influence on the global racing and breeding industries.

SEE: Queen Camilla's sweet tribute to late Queen Mother at Royal Ascot

"The royal meeting always played a central role in her late majesty Queen Elizabeth's calendar and the naming of the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes will be a most appropriate way to mark this lifelong interest.

© Shutterstock King Charles greeted niece Zara with a kiss at Royal Ascot

"A photographic exhibition in the Grandstand will also celebrate the late Queen's close association with Royal Ascot, including images of some of her 24 winners. We are sure that this exhibition will prompt many happy memories."

© Getty Camilla and Charles enjoyed the races at Ascot

They ended with: "Finally, we wish the very best of good fortune to all the owners, breeders, trainers, jockeys and hardworking stable staff with runners this week. It is a huge and rare achievement to have a runner at Royal Ascot and we very much hope that you all enjoy the experience."

REMEMBER: 14 of the royal family's memorable moments from Royal Ascot

The royals are likely all delighted with their win on Thursday, as Wednesday saw a few disappointing races take place, with no win for the royal horses.

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness hub