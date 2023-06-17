Queen Camilla stuns in regal silk coat dress at Trooping the Colour

Queen Camilla looked the epitome of elegance on Saturday as she attended Trooping the Colour in a red silk coat dress with a Philip Tracey hat.

The monarch looked so regal in the floor-length silk coat dress, with the ensemble taking inspiration from the Grenadier Guards' uniform, as the Camilla assumes the position of Colonel of The Grenadier.

© Getty Queen Camilla and Princess Kate at Trooping the Colour

The royal's dress incorporated key details from the uniform, including an embroidered gold bullion on the collar and gold bullion back slashes. Camilla's Philip Tracey hat also gave a nod to the bearskin, finished with a single feather.

The new Colonel of The Grenadier accessoried with a pair of gold drop earrings, wearing her hair in her signature blowed-out style. As for her makeup, Camilla opted for a flutter of black mascara and rosy blush and a pink lip.

The royal children attended the ceremony in central London

Queen Camilla arrived at by carriage alongside the Princess of Wales, who looked spectacular in a green maxi dress, along with the Prince and Princess of Wales' three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

RELATED: King Charles and Queen Camilla lead royals at Trooping the Colour - best photos

King Charles III arrived on horseback, wearing the tunic of the Guard of Honour Order, the Welsh Guards.

The King's uniform bore the cypher of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as the tradition is that the uniform of the Monarch bears the cypher of their predecessor.

King Charles and King Camilla were joined by the likes of the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Princess Royal, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh for the royal event in central London.

© Getty Queen Camilla arrived at Trooping the Colour alongside the Princess of Wales Princes George and Louis with Princess Charlotte

In a milestone moment for Charles, the event marks Charles' first official birthday parade of this reign, since his accession to the throne last September.

MORE: Duchess Sophie wows in smart dress and most spectacular headpiece

It is also the first time a monarch has ridden on horseback since the late Queen Elizabeth II rode on her beloved horse, Burmese, in 1986.

In a royal first, Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales will be attending the event for the first time with their military roles. Camilla is Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, while Kate is Colonel of the Irish Guards.

READ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to miss King Charles's birthday parade