Duchess Sophie copies Queen Camilla in identical high street dress

Royal protocol ensures that style among the family remains relevantly unvaried. Yet, this is no bad thing as the Duchess of Edinburgh recently proved. The royal borrowed style notes from Queen Camilla on Thursday, stepping out in a floral frock we have seen before.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh visited Royal Ascot Golf Club in Berkshire to cut the ribbon on the Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Wood.

For the occasion, Duchess Sophie wore ME+EM’s ‘Flower Silhouette Drawstring Maxi Dress,’ featuring an earth green colour scheme, long sleeves, a drawstring waist and a collarless design. The shirt-style dress was paired with Penelope Chilvers’ ‘High Catalina Cotton Espadrille in Stone’ to craft a summer-ready aesthetic.

The mother-of-two looked to her go-to natural beauty blend and wore her blonde hair down loose. Her tresses were held into place by a pair of sunglasses that added a cool-girl twist to the royal’s floaty attire.

© Getty Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Patron, during her visit to Christopher's, a Shooting Star Children's Hospice earlier this week

Fans were quick to praise Duchess Sophie on her outfit choice. “She’s so stunning,” one wrote via social media, while another added: “This is a pretty dress! Very fresh! Lovely colour!” A third agreed, saying: “Love the dress!” and a fourth commented: “So lovely.”

© Getty Queen Camilla owns the same dress as Duchess Sophie

If the Duchess’ outfit seems familiar, then you’ve got a great eye for royal fashion. Queen Camilla wore the exact same number last year for Carnival.

© Getty Images Sophie owns a plethora of summery look

Like Sophie, Queen Camilla wore her dress with a pair of neutral-toned suede shoes as she posed with her husband King Charles, and vibrantly dressed performers.

© Getty The royal is a fiend for florals and chic white looks

It’s been a busy week for the royal, who has taken advantage of her jam-packed schedule to debut some summery ensembles. Prince Edward’s wife debuted a soulful look on Wednesday as she visited the Shallowford Trust 'Farm to City' Event at Providence House in London.

© Getty Sophie during her visit to Christopher's, a Shooting Star Children's Hospice

The royal rocked a pair of printed flares by Sportmax, coined the ‘Dolly Ed Flared High-Rise Stretch-Cotton Trousers,’ which were coolly paired with a fitted white Chloe blazer. Sophie’s luxury ensemble was topped off Soler London’s ‘Amanda Silk Crepe de Chine Top,’ which boasted the prettiest shade of bubblegum pink.

In true Sophie style, the royal accessorised with Sophia Habsburg’s £150 ‘Ischia’ bag featuring a woven design and orange ribbon. Penelope Chilvers was another name added to her arsenal for the day, as the mother-of-two looked to the royal-approved shoed designer for her ‘Kampala’ leather sandals.

The Duchess wore her blonde hair down loose in tightly coiled curls and opted for a natural makeup blend. Hermes’ ‘Constance’ Amulette Rose Gold Pendant tied the summery aesthetic together, allowing the royal to lead the way for other members of her stylish family this season.

