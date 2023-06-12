Queen Camilla surprises royal fans with seriously statement wide-leg jumpsuit

Queen Camilla made a change from her usual tailored dresses when she appeared at a reception for the Queen's Reading Room Literary Festival at Hampton Court Palace on Sunday.

The royal chose a chic jumpsuit with ultra wide-leg trousers for the occasion, teamed with her signature bouncy platinum blonde blow-dry and a navy blue clutch bag.

The all-in-one outfit is a custom piece by one of Queen Camilla's go-to designers, Anna Valentine, which she previously wore to the coronation concert in Windsor in May.

© Getty Images Queen Camilla attended the inaugural reading festival in a bold wide-leg jumpsuit

And though a jumpsuit is a fairly unusual choice for the new Queen, Camilla in fact also owns a similar style from Anna Valentine in a deeper navy blue, worn during a royal visit to New Zealand in 2019 and to the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony back in July 2022. Who knows how many more jumpsuits Camilla has in her closet?

The royal is also a fan of chic and floaty kaftans, so it's highly likely that she loves the easy and comfortable silhouette of her jumpsuits. And with her latest outfit's dramatic wide-leg shape, Camilla is certainly making a case for modern style amongst senior royalty.

© Getty Images Camilla also wore an Anna Valentine jumpsuit to the 2022 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Birmingham

Her Majesty has a fun sense of fashion and worn many statement looks over the years, from kooky handbags to bold leopard print looks.

In fact, Camilla is something of a designer accessory collector, and has carried everything from Bottega Veneta to Chanel and Fendi during her royal career. She is also fond of heritage British brand Launer London, the chosen handbag designer of the late Queen Elizabeth.

© Getty Images Camilla is fond of designer handbags including Chanel

The royal loves to add personality to her outfits with her favourite jewels, too, including her gorgeous collection of Van Cleef & Arpels Alhambra pieces, from which she added a chic blue bracelet to her look for Sunday's outing.

The Queen's Reading Room Literary Festival is one of the first big events Camilla has hosted under her new royal title – the day festival celebrated all things literature and reading, and included a star-studded line-up including Dame Judi Dench.

Formerly known as The Duchess of Cornwall's Reading Room, Camilla's literacy project was launched back in 2021, when the UK was still in the throws of the coronavirus lockdown.

© Getty Images Queen Camilla warmly greeted Dame Judi Dench at the event

She said at the time: "Ernest Hemingway, famously, once said: 'There is no friend as loyal as a book'. In these challenging times, when we are isolated from the ones we love, many of us are finding comfort in reading, to fire up our imaginations, to take us on journeys and to make us laugh."

The online reading club has only gone from strength to strength since then, with the festival clearly a hit amongst fans.

© Photo: Getty Images Camilla's 'Reading Room' has gone from strength to strength, with a number of events

One visitor wrote on Instagram following the event: "Wow, what an amazing and very special day at the Queen’s Reading Room Festival today. So many special moments including meeting some of our favourite authors including Robert Harris, Kate Mosse and Peter James, and then having the privilege of sitting in an audience with Her Majesty Queen Camilla to watch Gyles Brandreth interview Dame Judi Dench, Ben Elton and Derek Jacobi. A truly magical experience. Listening to Dame Judi and Derek recite Shakespeare from memory will stay with me forever. Thank you so much, already looking forward to the next one."