Princess Kate's 'super smart' move nobody was expecting – did you notice?

While we of course look forward to spending time with our family, tucking into Turkey and opening presents on Christmas Day, here at HELLO! one of the things we get most excited about on December 25th is seeing what Princess Kate wears for the royal outing to church – and this year she certainly didn't disappoint.

Over the years we've seen the Princess of Wales wear tartan coats, green ensembles and festive red outfits, but 2023 saw the royal wear blue for the first time – and we certainly weren't expecting her head-to-toe navy ensemble!

Not only did Princess Kate look lovely in her chosen shade, her decision to wear blue was a clever one, according to stylist Sian Clarke, AKA Styled by Sian on Instagram.

© Getty Princess Kate's blue dress was calming

"Princess Kate looks as chic as ever and I think it’s a super smart move to wear navy over the traditional red or green," says Sian. "Navy is a contemporary wardrobe staple and as someone who has such a public facing role, it will be an immediate crowd-pleaser. I imagine many people will be recreating her look.

"Monochromatic navy reflects her natural poise and elegance and moves traditional dress forward whilst sticking to her classic style," adds Sian.

With Christmas often a stressful time, with lots of family members to please, Princess Kate's decision to wear blue is a smart move as it can help create a feeling of calm, Sian explains.

"Blue releases oxytocin into our systems when we wear and see the colour. It reflects calm. The calmer we feel, the better communication we have and it helps build, strengthen and improve relationships.

© Getty Princess Kate's blue outfit created a calming feeling

"Blue is the colour of communication and I couldn’t have chosen a better colour for Princess Kate to wear myself," Sian continues.

WATCH: Prince Louis grabs Princess Kate's attention in adorable carol service moment

"Through her outfit, Princess Kate is giving us a message of calm and strength on Christmas Day which also reflects her role of HRH. Iconic."

© Getty Princess Kate has been wearing a lot of bold colours lately

Given that the Princess of Wales has been following in the late Queen Elizabeth II's footsteps of wearing a rainbow colour palette since stepping up in her role as a senior royal, we predict we'll be seeing more occasions during which Princess Kate opts for bold coloured clothing in 2024, and we can't wait to see her next ensemble, with a lot of thought clearly going into her outfit for each occasion.

