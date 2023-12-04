Royals in epic Christmas jumpers: From Princess Kate to Duchess Sophie

Christmas Jumper Day is fast approaching and what better way to get into the spirit of things than casting an eye over some of the finest photos of royals wearing festive jumpers.

Whilst the British royals are known for their elegant outfits, many of which must adhere to a strict dress code, every so often, members of the Firm let their hair down and whip out a head-turning garment that's almost certain to raise a few eyebrows.

As the Christmas countdown continues, join us at HELLO! as we lust over some of the best royal knits…

Duchess Sophie's reindeer sweater © Getty Images Duchess Sophie most certainly put the 'slay' in reindeer sleigh when she stepped out in December 2020 for a wholesome charity shop visit in Hampton. For her chilly outing, the mother-of-two spruced up her sleek, monochromatic look with a cheery Christmas jumper emblazoned with reindeer and festive snow. Letting her jumper do the talking, Sophie teamed her bold knit with a flared midi skirt, some suede boots and a cosy black gilet complete with a fur-lined collar. Christmas but make it royal.

Princess Kate's gorgeous green number © Getty Images In December 2019, Princess Kate appeared to channel her inner festive elf as she joined children and families at Peterley Manor Farm's 'Elves Enchanted Forest' for an afternoon of Christmas activities. Opting for a subtle take on the Christmas jumper, the mother-of-three made a strong case for block colours in a chic emerald green sweater which she wore beneath an equally festive red puffer jacket from Perfect Moment. If you're hankering after more of a low-key yuletide outfit, look no further than Kate's perfectly subdued jeans and jumper combo.

Mike Tindall's novelty knit © Instagram Albeit somewhat of an acquired taste, even the royals love a novelty Christmas jumper or two. And in 2021, Zara Tindall's husband Mike absolutely hit the nail on the head with his quirky take on a classic Santa Claus jumper. In a photo shared to his co-star James Haskell's Instagram account, Mike could be seen wearing a comic jumper emblazoned with a sculpted six-pack covered in festive-themed tattoos. As ever, Mike pulled off the look with a cheeky grin.

Prince Louis's winter woolly © Getty Images The youngest of the Wales clan, Prince Louis, charmed royal fans in December 2019 when he debuted a cosy Christmas jumper in a gorgeous sage green hue. Joining his parents at the Queen's Christmas luncheon, the royal tot looked so sweet dressed in an Amaia Kids Fairisle jumper adorned with a festive snowflake pattern. Prior to her heartbreaking death in 2022, Queen Elizabeth II traditionally held an annual luncheon at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the festive season. The event was attended by members of her family including her children, her grandchildren and her cousins.

Princess Kate's Fair Isle jumper © Getty Images Kate is the unofficial queen of the festive Fair Isle jumper. Whilst the stylish royal has been known to sport a variety of luxe cream knits peppered with colourful patterns, the royal mother really pulled out all the stops in 2021 when she debuted an ultra-soft 100% lambswool knit from sustainable British brand, Brora. Wrapping up warm against the cold, Kate looked every inch the polar princess in her gorgeous knit adorned with blue and red zig-zag stitching and threads of caramel.

Prince Archie's polar pullover



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex really understood the assignment in 2019 when they posed for a family Christmas card.

For the special occasion, Prince Archie could be seen wearing a grey knitted jumper from Boden emblazoned with a polar bear. Adorable!

