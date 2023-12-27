Royalty's best fashion moments of 2023, according to a royal style expert

As HELLO!‘s Senior Lifestyle and Fashion Writer, I have spent the last few years immersed in all things royal style.

From the Princess of Wales’ sustainable style revolution to investigating the real reason she started recycling her power suits, to Zara Tindall’s marvellous millinery and Princess Charlene’s ever changing hair colours, there are few sartorial moments from the royal style set I didn’t write about this year.

Yet which fashion moments came out on top? In a year that saw Princess Beatrice bloom as one of the best dressed royals, Queen Camilla debut the late Queen Elizabeth II’s sapphire and diamond suite, and the Duchess of Edinburgh dazzle at Royal Ascot, there have been several royal fashion moments in 2023 that will go down in sartorial history.

Keep scrolling to see which royally fabulous looks were most memorable.

Best royal fashion moments of 2023

The Princess of Wales' tennis ball green Wimbledon dress © Getty Princess Kate's tennis-ball green SelfPortrait dress worn to the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in June couldn't have been a more perfect fit for her Centre Court couture. The effortlessly dressed royal tends to opt for classic Wimbledon whites as she descends upon SW19 each year, but this summer's playful lime green belted bouclé bodice and pleated chiffon skirt was a head-turning choice for the Women's Final. 2023 marked a year of great change for the Princess as she firmly settled into her more senior role within the Firm. Seeing her staying true to her experimental, yet immaculate sartorial identity was a thrilling moment for royal style fans.

Princess Charlene of Monaco's ravishing ruby gown © Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Princess Charlene of Monaco was elegance personified as she donned a glittering ruby dress at a Gala held at the Grimaldi Forum during the Monaco National Day this year. The South African-born royal has firmly cemented her love for high-end, luxury labels and her immaculate fashion sense is a credit to her elevated style. For this look, the wife of Prince Abert called upon Parisian fashion house Didierangelo to craft her bespoke, bejewelled dress. With structured shoulders, elegant long sleeves and a billowing full-length skirt, the mother-of-two radiated confidence in the beaded gown, which was embellished with thousands of hand-stitched glass beads. The Princess paired the dress with custom Manolo Blahnik satin pumps in burgundy.

Duchess Sophie's angelic Royal Ascot dress © Samir Hussein The Duchess of Edinburgh opted for a classical white colour palette at Royal Ascot in June this year. The royal donned an ultra-feminine, silk dress from Suzannah London named the 'Allison Pure Dress'. Inspired by a 1940's vintage archive piece, the Allison Pure dress is cut from a high quality Italian ivory silk crepe.The dress has a semi-fitted bodice with full fluid skirt which falls elegantly to midi length. With it's beautiful bow-effect neckline, belted waist and soft, silky skirt, Duchess Sophie shone at the Berkshire racecourse as an emblem of royal elegance.

Queen Camilla's extra-Dior-dinary gown © Samir Hussein Queen Camilla looked breathtaking in a bespoke Dior haute couture gown specially dreamed up by Maria Grazia Chiuri as she joined King Charles at a State Banquet in France. The midnight-blue silk crepe dress, paired with a billowing cape, was quickly hailed as Her Majesty's "personal best" sartorial moment by royal style fans. The elegant cut neckline of the royal's tailored dress perfectly highlighted her spellbinding set of royal jewels, which formerly belonged to Queen Elizabeth II. For me, this personified Camilla's emergence as a modern Queen Consort, more so than her magical Coronation gown designed by Bruce Oldfied. I love that even in its simplicity, the royal's monochromatic navy dress cast such a captivating spell on royal style watchers.

Princess Anne's fitted tartan ensemble © WPA Pool While taking a break from the royal spotlight in Balmoral this summer, Princess Anne debuted a fabulous fitted ensemble to attend a service at Crathie Church with her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, and her brother King Charles with his wife Queen Camilla. Looking pristine in her cherry-red getup, Princess Anne donned a silhouette-enhancing tartan coat embellished with golden buttons and contrasting red lapels, which she teamed with a striking red midi skirt which fell just above the knee. The mother-of-two elevated her regal ensemble with cream fedora, adorned with a blooming fabric rose and crimson red ribbon. This look was fabulous yet unfussy, fitted and yet modest, all the components the Princess Royal does so well in her dressing. It's no wonder the late Queen's daughter has been dubbed a royal style icon. Even in her 70s the royal has an impeccable eye for elegant pieces to assert her confidence and complement her frame.

Princess Beatrice’s blooming red carpet florals © Getty Images Princess Beatrice shone amongst the fashion set as she beguiled in a blooming Richard Quinn cape dress at Vogue World's London event in September. The royal graced the red carpet with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, looking immaculate in the billowing dress adorned with dainty yellow flowers and elevated with built-in opera gloves. Princess Beatrice's auburn hair was swept into an elegant up-to, while the royal added a timeless red lip for a healthy dose of drama to her look.

Princess Kate's unexpected pink moment © Royal Hashemite Court Little could have prepared us for Princess Kate's unrivalled wedding guest dress at the royal wedding of Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II of Jordan and Rajwa Al Saif in June. With opulent lace details, a blush pink hue and swathes of fluid, pleated fabric, the Princess of Wales look breathtaking as she arrived with Prince William. Yet it was behind the seams of her ensemble that her outfit proved truly exceptional. Kate honoured the couple’s heritage by choosing a Middle Eastern designer - Elia Saab - and chose an archival dress from Saab's 2017 A/W collection in keeping with her penchant for sustainabile fashion.

Zara Tindall's 'Mary Poppins' moment at Royal Ascot © Getty Zara Tindall reigned supreme in the style stakes at Royal Ascot in June, stepping out beside her husband Mike in a stunning botanical print dress from Australian brand, Leo Lin. The former Olympian was dressed to the nines in the 'Cecelia Linen Midi Dress' which was adorned with an oriental print crafted in beautiful pastel hues. I loved the whimsical elegance of Zara's delicate puff-sleeved dress, which was reminiscent of something out of Disney's Mary Poppins.

Meghan Markle's neutral column dress © Michael Buckner Meghan Markle stepped out for a solo red carpet appearance at the Variety Power of Women gala in November - and made an immaculate debut. Exuding elegance, the Duchess chose a $1,400 caramel floor-length off-the-shoulder gown by Proenza Schouler that gracefully accentuated her figure, epitomizing the essence of quiet luxury. She had her hair tied back and sported minimal makeup to showcase her natural beauty.

