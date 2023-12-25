Prince Louis grabs Princess Kate's attention in adorable carol service moment

Viewers who tuned into Princess Kate's Christmas concert on Sunday evening had their hearts melted by little Prince Louis, who attended the annual carol service at Westminster Abbey with his parents and siblings and was caught sharing an adorable moment with his mum, the Princess of Wales.

During the service, Harry Potter star Jim Broadbent took to the stage to read The Father Christmas Letters from JRR Tolkien, which appeared to delight the little Prince, five, who was entranced watching the actor, nudging his mum and whispering "Mama!" to point her attention towards the performance.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss the incredibly sweet moment, one person wrote: "Aww so sweet," while another person added: "Look how excited Prince Louis was to see Jim Broadbent it was lovely." A third person added: "Prince Louis's face really did light up!"

It wasn’t the only Prince Louis moment of the evening that had fans talking, as many royal watchers also spotted the youngster give a big wave to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s son and Princess Beatrice’s stepson, Wolfie, seven, while leaving the service.

The youngest Wales sibling was also filmed singing along to the carol service alongside George and Charlotte, and paid close attention when his father, Prince William, did a reading for the event. In another cute moment caught on film, the Prince shakes his head when Zara Tindall offers to light his candle for him, preferring his mum to do the honours.

© Getty Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis during the Royal Carols - Together At Christmas service

Royal watchers have loved watching Louis attend various events, particularly when he gets up to mischief! This was particularly evident during the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, where he was seen blowing raspberries at Kate and trying to put his hand over her mouth before King Charles sat him on his lap to give his parents a bit of a break!

He also clearly had a great time at Trooping the Colour, where he pulled a variety of hilarious facial expressions, including putting his hands over his ears and shouting when the Red Arrows flew over Buckingham Palace’s balcony.

© Getty William and Kate were joined by George, Charlotte and Louis at the carol concert

However, fans were full of praise for Louis’ good behaviour throughout the concert, which was also attended by The Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips, and Lady Sarah Chatto, as well as the family’s youngsters including Isla and Savannah Phillips and little Wolfie.

When do the Royal Family eat on Christmas Day? Former royal butler Grant Harrold, who gave HELLO! an etiquette lesson earlier this year, also weighed in on the timings of the culinary feast that occurs at Sandringham over the festive season. "At the end of Christmas Day… the royals must go to Weight Watchers," he joked, giving more detail about the endless courses enjoyed by the family. Royal Family Christmas Day schedule 8:00 AM - Breakfast

11:00 AM - Elevenses (where tea and coffee is served with biscuits)

12:30 AM - Pre-lunch drinks

1:00 PM - 3:00 PM - Lunch

4:00 PM and 6:00 PM - Afternoon Tea

6:30 PM Pre-evening drinks

7:00 PM - 8:00 PM Pre-dinner drinks

8:00 PM - 10:00 PM Dinner "If they're going to have supper, which is unlikely, that would be between 10 and midnight," Grant explained. "And then they’ll start it all again the following morning," he concluded, but not before teasing: "In between that they've signed up to Weight Watchers."

Ahead of the special event, a spokesperson for Kensington Palace told HELLO!: "The Princess has been working hard behind the scenes to make sure this year’s Carol Service will be a moment to thank all those who work so hard to support babies, young children, and families in our communities across the UK.

© Getty Beatrice and Edoardo attended the Christmas concert with Wolfie

"Since launching her Shaping Us campaign in February she’s been shining a light on just how important the first five years are in a baby’s life. This year’s carol service will be a celebration of the golden opportunity that the birth of a new baby brings, and she can’t wait to welcome guests to the Abbey."

