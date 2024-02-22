Princess Anne turns heads in the boldest burnt orange coat recycled from 12 years ago

On Tuesday, Princess Anne brought her sartorial A-game to Baildon as she stepped out at Laxtons Specialist Yarns spinning factory, later spending time at a family-owned weaving mill Marton Mills in Pool-in-Wharfedale, Otley.

The Princess Royal, 73, looked sublime as she paired the boldest rust-orange coat with calf-high suede boots, sheer tights, and a geometric-print scarf.

Princess Anne's figure-flattering coat skimmed her feminine frame, while its large collar elevated the royal's retro silhouette. Complementing her look, the sister of King Charles added brown suede gloves and a petite leather shoulder bag.

© Instagram / @laxtonsyarn The Princess Royal took a tour of the Laxtons Specialist Yarns spinning factory

Staying loyal to her signature hairstyle, the Princess swept her raven hair into a neat chignon - a hairstyle she has perfected since the 1960s.

The royal's bouffant 'do isn't the only thing she has kept for several years. Princess Anne has gained a reputation for being notoriously thrifty, with her impressive eco-credentials seeing her repeat outfits she wore all the way back in her twenties.

© Instagram / @laxtonsyarn The Princess Royal looked radiant in her bright orange coat

For Tuesday's look, Princess Anne dived into her sartorial archive to re-wear her tangerine-toned coat, which she debuted at Ladies Day' of the Cheltenham Horse Racing Festival on 14 March 2012.

© Max Mumby/Indigo The Princess Royal wore the coat at 'Ladies Day' of the Cheltenham Horse Racing Festival in 2012

Despite it being nearly 12 years since she first wore the head-turning garment, Princess Anne's ensemble looked as fresh as ever as she was taken on a tour of the factory's floor.

© Max Mumby/Indigo The Princess Royal also wore the coat to Hennessy Gold Cup Race Day at Newbury Racecourse in 2013

Princess Anne, who is president of the UK Fashion and Textile Association (UKFT) switched on Laxtons' newly-installed reeling machine, which promises to improve productivity and reduce the company’s energy consumption.Laxtons Yarns took to Instagram following the royal's visit.

"We were privileged to witness HRH switching on our newly installed reeling machine, a collaboration with a German robotics manufacturer, which promises to improve productivity, as well as reducing our energy consumption," read the post.

"This new technology, along with our use of Bio Methane (itself a product of the farming industry) and certified green electricity from renewal sources means that the factory now creates zero carbon dioxide from our energy consumption, a significant milestone on their path to Net Zero."