Spring showers are no match for Princess Anne as she braves rain in flared trousers and bold raincoat

Practicality ruled above all as Princess Anne braved the rain in Bournemouth on Wednesday, stepping out at Hengistbury Head's Coastwatch Station in a raincoat fit to weather any storm.

The Princess Royal, 73, wrapped up warm in a hooded raincoat, pairing her waterproofs with a pair of bold printed trousers and black Chelsea boots.

The mother-of-two's unfussy approach to fashion is arguably what makes her one of royalty's most-loved style icons.

Her dedication to her royal role - she has consistently been hailed the hardest working royal - has defined the Princess' sartorial legacy.

Her raincoat - plain, practical, yet oddly fun and feminine - appears to have been part of her wardrobe since the noughties.

She first wore the navy number at the Gatcombe Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park in 2006.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Princess Anne, the Princess Royal wore the same raincoat to the Gatcombe Horse Trials in March, 2006

"One has the impression that Princess Anne is utterly true to herself, which is the hallmark of real style; her strength of personality seems to be reflected in her character and her work ethic rather than being defined by what she wears," Rosanna Peel, sustainable stylist at Green Salon told HELLO!

"Princess Anne has embraced beautiful and stylish clothes throughout the decades, but it's clear that she chooses clothes that are appropriate for her role. There is nothing more stylish than appearing without vanity."

Princess Anne's eco-fashion credentials and penchant for pre-loved garments are a credit to her everlasting style.

The thrifty royal has been known to recycle clothes from her twenties, style accessories from the 1960s and even wear her late mother Queen Elizabeth II's clothes.

© Getty The Princess Royal has been known to recycle her clothes across the decades

It comes as no surprise, then, that the Princess Royal's fabulous flared trousers worn in Bournemouth are not a new addition to her timeless wardrobe.

King Charles' sister last wore the printed pair in May 2023 during a visit to the Wellington Barracks near Buckingham Palace.

© JONATHAN BRADY Princess Anne formerly wore the check trousers

Before that, she rocked them to open the Defence Animal Training Regiment in London in early 2022.