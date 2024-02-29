Princess Anne looks ravishing in 10-year-old coat and symbolic accessory

The Princess Royal has been a pillar of strength amid the Princess of Wales' health, King Charles' ongoing cancer diagnosis, Prince William's absence from his godfather's memorial and the tragic death of Thomas Kingston drawing attention to the royal family this week.

On Wednesday, Princess Anne, 73, remained stoic and supportive as she stepped out in Leeds to attend a Rugby League Reception held in honour of Motor Neuron Disease (MND) Association, of which she is Patron.

The sister of King Charles thanked the community for their work raising millions for the charity, meeting with former Leeds Rhinos rugby player Rob Burrow, who was diagnosed with MND in 2019 two years after he retired from the sport.

© Dominic Lipinski Princess Anne, Princess Royal arrives to attend a Rugby League Reception to thank the community for their work raising money for Motor Neuron Disease (MND) Association

Looking ravishing in red for the poignant occasion, Princess Anne donned a red Windsmoor Pea Coat rendered from a brilliant berry-hued wool and lined with a black leather trim.

The asymmetrical neckline and button-down design of her stylish outerwear added flair to the royal's silhouette as she slipped into black court shoes and accessorised with a leather shoulder bag and black leather gloves.

© Dominic Lipinski Princess Anne looked radiant in a cherry red coat

Princess Anne's eco-credentials are some of the most impressive in the royal family. Countless times has the royal reworn clothes she first debuted in her twenties, proving her timeless elegance.

Her romantic red Windsmoor coat was first worn ten years ago to Cheltenham Racecourse, where she paired it with a black fedora and vibrant printed silk scarf.

© Max Mumby/Indigo The Princess Royal wore the coat to Cheltenham Festival in 2014

Princess Anne's mocha-hued hair was tied neatly into her signature chignon hairstyle - a bun the royal has perfected over 40 years.

Most striking about the Princess Royal's appearance, however, was her touching choice of accessory. Pinned to her lapel was a unique knotted gold brooch, specifically a 'Scout reef knot' and was embellished with a cluster of rubies and pearls.

© Dominic Lipinski The Princess aptly chose a symbolic brooch for her poignant engagement

Zack Stone, Managing Director of Steven Stone, said: The stunning brooch is in the shape of a Scout reef knot, with the rope symbolising the family of the World Scout Movement and the knot symbolising the strength of the unity of the World Scout Movement.

"The brooch is the perfect fit for the Princess Royal, who is known for her strong character. I’d estimate it to be worth approximately £4,000.″

The Princess no doubt chose to don the symbolic accessory to show her support and strength for the MND community.