Duchess Sophie's post-engagement power suit stopped the presses

The Duchess of Edinburgh's enduring love story with Prince Edward is truly like a real-life fairytale.

Sophie Rhys-Jones, a London PR executive, was just 22 when she first locked eyes with her royal beau, though it wasn't until several years later that their romance bloomed.

Sophie makes adorable comment about Prince Edward before their royal wedding

In a chance meeting in 1993 at the Prince’s Real Tennis Challenge event, Prince Edward is said to have secretly slipped Sophie his number.

Six years into their love story, the late Queen's son proposed with a £105,000 engagement ring - and the rest is history.

© Tim Graham Sophie returned to work the day after she said 'yes' to being Prince Edward's royal bride Prince Edward's bride-to-be looked effortlessly chic in a fitted trouser suit in a creamy-green hue. She accessorised with a crisp V-neck blouse and added a delicate floral brooch to the lapel of her jacket.

© Getty Princess Edward's bride-to-be stopped the presses outside her office Giving her daytime look a luxe feel, the royal-to-be teamed her corporate get-up with leather heeled boots, adding a waist-cinching black belt and dainty pearl earrings. Proving a power suit never goes out of style, Sophie's sage trouser suit look can be seen on all of London's It-girls today.

© Tim Graham Sophie used to work as a PR executive A few days later, the Duchess was seen rocking yet another power suit, layering with a chic oversized black coat. Her golden blonde choppy cut was a product of its time, with the late Princess Diana making the feathered pixie crop a millennial must-have.