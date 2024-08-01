Princess Kate's party-girl shoes she hardly wears

From her beloved ankle-tie espadrilles to an ever-expanding collection of court shoes, Princess Kate has an impressive wardrobe of footwear, but there's one type of shoe we rarely see the royal in – though she certainly used to be a fan!
While she's often spotted in casual trainers and has even been known to wear Crocs when the occasion calls for it, the shoe the Princess of Wales tends to avoid most of the time in an open-toed sandal.
A staple of the early 2010s nightclub scene, an open-toed sandal - especially when paired with a platform sole – was a wardrobe go-to for any party girl, and in her early years as a royal, Princess Kate certainly relied on the style, though as a senior royal, she seems to have retired the item.
While the Princess of Wales appears to have retired her strappy party shoes, we love reminiscing on nostalgic fashion, and with early 2000s fashion making a major comeback, perhaps Princess Kate will be dusting off her platforms – or at least saving them for Princess Charlotte to try when her clubbing days arrived!
Read on for Princess Kate's best party-girl shoes...
Why Kate rarely wears open-toe shoes
While Princess Kate clearly loves an open-toed sandal, there could be a good reason for her not wearing them often. "Open-toe sandals are not as supportive for the feet when we're walking as there's no protection for the toes and if the sandals/heels are not a good fit, it can mean that the foot can move around and be unstable, which can make it difficult to walk normally and alter our balance," says podiatrist Molly Chilvers of Footmender All in One.
Footcare expert Margaret Dabbs of Margaret Dabbs London adds: "Heels throw our weight forward and having open toes will cause our feet to slide down the shoe, putting extra pressure on the forward arch and the great toe which can also develop a bunion as there is more pressure and weight distribution onto the big toe," – no wonder the Princess of Wales favours a closed-toe more often than not!