Princess Kate's party-girl shoes she hardly wears

From her beloved ankle-tie espadrilles to an ever-expanding collection of court shoes, Princess Kate has an impressive wardrobe of footwear, but there's one type of shoe we rarely see the royal in – though she certainly used to be a fan!

While she's often spotted in casual trainers and has even been known to wear Crocs when the occasion calls for it, the shoe the Princess of Wales tends to avoid most of the time in an open-toed sandal.

A staple of the early 2010s nightclub scene, an open-toed sandal - especially when paired with a platform sole – was a wardrobe go-to for any party girl, and in her early years as a royal, Princess Kate certainly relied on the style, though as a senior royal, she seems to have retired the item.

While the Princess of Wales appears to have retired her strappy party shoes, we love reminiscing on nostalgic fashion, and with early 2000s fashion making a major comeback, perhaps Princess Kate will be dusting off her platforms – or at least saving them for Princess Charlotte to try when her clubbing days arrived!

Read on for Princess Kate's best party-girl shoes...

1/ 8 © Getty Animal print platforms All out glitter and animal print make these strappy platforms an obvious party shoe. The Princess of Wales is rarely seen in a heel this high now, but she certainly looked striking when she wore them for a concert at the Royal Albert Hall in 2017. These shoes are by Jimmy Choo and are named Vamp – very fitting for the glam design!



2/ 8 © Getty Scallop edges For a 2017 visit to a dancehall in Berlin, Princess Kate opted to wear these towering Prada heels, complete with scallop detailing. Paired with her smokey eye makeup and perfectly curled hair, the royal looks ready to party!



3/ 8 © Getty Versatile heels The scalloped shoes made two appearances on the Prince and Princess of Wales' Germany trip, with the royal proving they can be dressed down when she paired them with this boho-inspired off-the-shoulder red dress. LOOK: Princess Kate slips off her heels for rare barefoot moment

4/ 8 © Getty Prom perfect During a visit to Pakistan, Princess Kate wore these strappy silver shoes. While she wore them to a special reception hosted by the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, we think they're the perfect prom shoes. Not too high, but still a little sparkly.



5/ 8 © Getty Repeat wear Clearly a fan of her prom-inspired shoes, Princess Kate wore them again in Beliza in 2022.



6/ 8 © Getty The ultimate party shoe Have you ever seen a more party-perfect shoe than this platform gold strappy pair? Princess Kate wore them to a party at the National Portrait Gallery in 2017 – we hope the platform sole kept her feeling comfortable.



7/ 8 © Getty Nude patent shoes A visit to Poland in 2017 saw Princess Kate rely on a shoe style we all have in our wardrobe – patent nudes, perfect for any occasion!



8/ 8 © Getty Patent straps Clearly a fan of a classic patent nude shoe, Princess Kate wore these intricate heels to a polo game in Santa Barbara in 2011. Very of the time!



Why Kate rarely wears open-toe shoes

While Princess Kate clearly loves an open-toed sandal, there could be a good reason for her not wearing them often. "Open-toe sandals are not as supportive for the feet when we're walking as there's no protection for the toes and if the sandals/heels are not a good fit, it can mean that the foot can move around and be unstable, which can make it difficult to walk normally and alter our balance," says podiatrist Molly Chilvers of Footmender All in One.

Footcare expert Margaret Dabbs of Margaret Dabbs London adds: "Heels throw our weight forward and having open toes will cause our feet to slide down the shoe, putting extra pressure on the forward arch and the great toe which can also develop a bunion as there is more pressure and weight distribution onto the big toe," – no wonder the Princess of Wales favours a closed-toe more often than not!