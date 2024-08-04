Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie causes a stir in Paris in divisive platform shoes
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh in her capacity as Honorary President of LEAF (Linking Environment and Farming) visits the Groundswell Agricultural Festival Show © Getty

Duchess Sophie looks sublime in Paris in bold dress divisive platform shoes

The Duchess of Edinburgh is set to support Team GB in the 2024 Paris Olympics

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Duchess of Edinburgh is the latest member of the royal family to travel to Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games.

On Saturday, it was revealed by Menna Rawlings, HM Ambassador to France and Monaco, that the Duchess had touched down in the French capital in support of Team Great Britain.  

"Delighted to welcome HRH the Duchess of Edinburgh to France for the 2024 Paris Olympics," Menna penned on Instagram. "Her Royal Highness is supporting @TeamGB as Patron for cycling and hockey." 

In a rare behind-the-scenes photograph shared to Instagram, Sophie, the wife of Prince Edward was seen standing at the grand entryway of L'hôtel De Charost. 

Duchess Sophie looked beautiful in blue as she touched down in Paris© Instagram / @mennarawlings
Duchess Sophie looked beautiful in blue as she touched down in Paris

Asserting her usual sophistication and elegance, the mother-of-two slipped into a teal shirt dress by Max Mara - one of her favourite brands. 

Keeping it casual, Duchess Sophie wore a pair of 'Valencia' espadrilles from Toms, which featured an edgy wicker platform to elevate the royal's statuesque frame. 

The royal's golden blonde hair was worn down and loose, while she appeared to sport a subtle makeup look to highlight her natural features.

The Duchess wore the shoes again on day two in Paris© Instagram / @mennarawlings
The Duchess wore the shoes again on day two in Paris

Despite looking poised and elegant for her visit to Paris, the Duchess of Edinburgh's footwear may have raised some eyebrows if the late Queen Elizabeth II was still alive. 

It was well documented that Her Late Majesty had a personal preference for the royal ladies to avoid wearing wedge heels, with the divisive footwear reportedly "banned" at official royal events.

The Countess Of Wessex wears espadrilles in Lebanon© WPA Pool
The Duchess of Edinburgh previously wore espadrilles in Lebanon

"The Queen isn't a fan of wedged shoes," it was formerly reported in Vanity Fair. "She really doesn't like them and it's well-known among the women in the family." 

Despite this unwritten rule, that hasn't stopped the likes of the Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Sussex and more royal ladies from wearing the elegant heeled shoe during the summer months.

Princess Kate visits the RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival in 2019
Princess Kate wearing her go-to Castaner wedge sandals

First made popular by Yves Saint Laurent in the 1970s, they're effortlessly elegant and suitable for day or night, so it's no wonder they remain a hit season after season.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More