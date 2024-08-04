Duchess Sophie looks sublime in Paris in bold dress divisive platform shoes

The Duchess of Edinburgh is the latest member of the royal family to travel to Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games.

On Saturday, it was revealed by Menna Rawlings, HM Ambassador to France and Monaco, that the Duchess had touched down in the French capital in support of Team Great Britain.

"Delighted to welcome HRH the Duchess of Edinburgh to France for the 2024 Paris Olympics," Menna penned on Instagram. "Her Royal Highness is supporting @TeamGB as Patron for cycling and hockey."

In a rare behind-the-scenes photograph shared to Instagram, Sophie, the wife of Prince Edward was seen standing at the grand entryway of L'hôtel De Charost.

Asserting her usual sophistication and elegance, the mother-of-two slipped into a teal shirt dress by Max Mara - one of her favourite brands.

Keeping it casual, Duchess Sophie wore a pair of 'Valencia' espadrilles from Toms, which featured an edgy wicker platform to elevate the royal's statuesque frame.

The royal's golden blonde hair was worn down and loose, while she appeared to sport a subtle makeup look to highlight her natural features.

Despite looking poised and elegant for her visit to Paris, the Duchess of Edinburgh's footwear may have raised some eyebrows if the late Queen Elizabeth II was still alive.

It was well documented that Her Late Majesty had a personal preference for the royal ladies to avoid wearing wedge heels, with the divisive footwear reportedly "banned" at official royal events.

© WPA Pool The Duchess of Edinburgh previously wore espadrilles in Lebanon

"The Queen isn't a fan of wedged shoes," it was formerly reported in Vanity Fair. "She really doesn't like them and it's well-known among the women in the family."

Despite this unwritten rule, that hasn't stopped the likes of the Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Sussex and more royal ladies from wearing the elegant heeled shoe during the summer months.

First made popular by Yves Saint Laurent in the 1970s, they're effortlessly elegant and suitable for day or night, so it's no wonder they remain a hit season after season.