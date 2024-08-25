Zara Tindall's stunning hair evolution in must-see photos

Zara Tindall has well and truly cemented her status as a veritable style icon. From her bold use of colour to her treasure trove of whimsical hats, Princess Anne's daughter never fails to impress.



And the same can be said for her stunning hair. Over the years, we've seen the mother-of-three experiment with her luminous blonde locks, toying with choppy lengths, cropped hairdos and trendy bangs.

As the royal continues to impress us with her style choices, keep scrolling to discover Zara's stunning hair evolution through the years…

1/ 7 © Getty Images 1998: Pixie crop Zara was every inch the 90s It-Girl! In her teenage years, the royal long sported a bold pixie cut with layered curtain bangs framing her face. Here, she's pictured attending the birthday of the Queen Mother in 1998.



2/ 7 © Getty Images 2001: The ultimate crop In 2001, Zara braved a fresh trim, opting for a shorter look with side swept bangs. Evidently a huge fan of the pixie cut, Princess Anne's daughter kept her tresses short for several years before daring to switch things up.



3/ 7 © Getty Images 2003: Sleek bob After dabbling with short hair, the equestrian grew out her locks into a bob in the early 2000s. At the Cheltenham National Hunt Festival, she could be seen rocking a super sleek hairdo with layered sections around the front for added movement and texture.





4/ 7 © Getty Images 2007: Fab fringe 2007 heralded the year of the fringe. In a major switch up, Zara elevated her look with a bouncy eyebrow-grazing fringe.



5/ 7 © Getty Images 2009: Long and luscious In 2009, Zara continued to experiment with longer locks. Here she can be seen rocking a sleek and swishy ponytail with plenty of oomph. She kept her voluminous fringe intact until 2011 when she slowly started to sweep her mane across into a side part.



6/ 7 © Getty Images 2015: The return of the bob Zara and her bob made a comeback in 2015. Unlike her previous style, she opted for a shorter, chin-grazing cut with choppy lengths. It's a look she's returned to on a number of occasions - and we can see why!

