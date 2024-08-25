Zara Tindall's stunning hair evolution in must-see photos

Zara Tindallhas well and truly cemented her status as a veritable style icon. From her bold use of colour to her treasure trove of whimsical hats, Princess Anne's daughter never fails to impress.
And the same can be said for her stunning hair. Over the years, we've seen the mother-of-three experiment with her luminous blonde locks, toying with choppy lengths, cropped hairdos and trendy bangs.
As the royal continues to impress us with her style choices, keep scrolling to discover Zara's stunning hair evolution through the years…
1998: Pixie crop
Zara was every inch the 90s It-Girl! In her teenage years, the royal long sported a bold pixie cut with layered curtain bangs framing her face. Here, she's pictured attending the birthday of the Queen Mother in 1998.
2001: The ultimate crop
In 2001, Zara braved a fresh trim, opting for a shorter look with side swept bangs. Evidently a huge fan of the pixie cut, Princess Anne's daughter kept her tresses short for several years before daring to switch things up.
2003: Sleek bob
After dabbling with short hair, the equestrian grew out her locks into a bob in the early 2000s. At the Cheltenham National Hunt Festival, she could be seen rocking a super sleek hairdo with layered sections around the front for added movement and texture.
2007: Fab fringe
2007 heralded the year of the fringe. In a major switch up, Zara elevated her look with a bouncy eyebrow-grazing fringe.
2009: Long and luscious
In 2009, Zara continued to experiment with longer locks. Here she can be seen rocking a sleek and swishy ponytail with plenty of oomph. She kept her voluminous fringe intact until 2011 when she slowly started to sweep her mane across into a side part.
2015: The return of the bob
Zara and her bob made a comeback in 2015. Unlike her previous style, she opted for a shorter, chin-grazing cut with choppy lengths. It's a look she's returned to on a number of occasions - and we can see why!
2022: Tousled waves
In recent years, Zara has injected some extra pizazz into her hair with added waves. While the star typically opts for poker straight lengths, the former Olympian has been spotted modelling glamorous Hollywood-esque waves. It's a yes from us!