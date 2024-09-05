Duchess Sophie's silk fit and flare dress sends hidden message

The Duchess of Edinburgh jetted from the UK to Paris for the 2024 Paralympic Games where she stepped out in a head-to-toe recycled outfit.

On Wednesday 4 September, Sophie was pictured with her husband Prince Edward in a beautiful navy dress from Suzannah London made of silk crepe de chine cloth and featuring a vintage marigold flower print. The long-sleeved frock had a V-neck and fitted waist before the material dropped to an A-line skirt around her knees in a classic 1930s style.

Sophie layered a £970 Max Mara blazer over the top and completed her look with white espadrille Toms – her go-to footwear at the Olympics in August.

The dress has been in Sophie's wardrobe for six years; the Duchess wore it on multiple occasions in 2018. The fact that she dug it out for the Paralympics could have been symbolic of her support for the British athletes since white and blue are two key colours of the national team.

© Mark Cuthbert Sophie wore the dress multiple times in 2018

Edward continued with the colour theme, stepping out in a coordinating midnight blue blazer, an azure checked shirt and a patterned blue tie.

On Wednesday, the couple flew from London's Heathrow Airport to Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, where they were met by His Majesty's Ambassador to the French Republic, Her Excellency Dame Menna Rawlings.

Mena later shared a photograph with the royals on X alongside the caption: "Delighted to welcome the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh to France for the @Paris2024 #Paralympic Games. Their Royal Highnesses will be supporting @paralympicsGB as Patrons of #BritishParalympicAssociation, @BritishCycling and @GBhockey."

Edward's wife has not always been so reserved with her colour choices. In 2001, the then-Countess of Wessex rocked a rainbow ensemble on day three of Royal Ascot.

© Getty The former PR boss wore her boldest look to date in 2001

Her tweed fitted jacket featured horizontal panels of sky blue, lime green, coral, and hot pink, and it was paired with a matching blue pencil skirt with a frayed hem.

She styled the rainbow ensemble with a pair of taupe heels, a huge cream hat, an off-white box bag and a beaded necklace.

© Getty Sophie tends to sport more neutral colours today



The look was a reflection of her bold style before she married into the royal family. When she was a PR boss in 1995, Sophie was pictured in rebellious outfits such as a multi-coloured flower dress with a geometric black and white print and delicate straps layered underneath a cropped bolero jacket.

She underwent a style evolution after becoming Prince Edward's wife and now favours elegant midi dresses and tailored co-ords in muted colours.

