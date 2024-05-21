Zara Tindall is royal Mary Poppins in satin tea dress to support cousin Prince William

Zara Tindall didn't let the wet weather get in the way of her sartorial splendour as she and her husband Mike Tindall joined Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Peter Phillips at a garden party hosted by the Prince of Wales on behalf of King Charles.

The royal looked radiant as she appeared on the steps of Buckingham Palace wearing a beautiful 'Isobel' tea dress from Laura Green - a repeat of one of her most memorable fashion momets of 2023.

Reminiscent of a royal Mary Poppins, Zara, 43, paired her satin gown with candy pink suede heels and a whimsical Barbie pink hat, wearing her platinum blonde hair in a sleek curled style.

© Getty Zara Tindall had a Mary Poppins moment

The mother-of-three highlighted her natural features with a radiant beauty combination consisting of a rose-tinted blush, glowy highlighter and a light lashing of mascara.

Tuesday marks Zara's first appearance this year at a Buckingham Palace garden party, as she stepped out in support of Prince William, who hosted without his wife, Princess Kate.

© Getty Zara's paired her candy-pink hat with a pearly manicure

The Princess of Wales is still keeping a low profile amid her ongoing preventative treatment for cancer. It is not yet known when she will make a return to the spotlight.

Putting on a brace face, the Prince of Wales was all smiles as he met garden party guests from a number of both his and his wife's patronages, military affiliations and passion projects including; Homewards, RAF Valley, Swim England and tenants across Duchy of Cornwall sites.

A glamorous royal affair at the Buckingham Palace Garden Party

The Buckingham Palace garden parties are typically a glamorous affair, where over 8,000 guests are invited to enjoy tea, cake, sandwiches and other light refreshments freshly prepared by the royal kitchens.

At a typical royal garden party, around 27,000 cups of tea, 20,000 sandwiches and 20,000 slices of cake are consumed. Some 400 waiting staff are involved in the serving.

© Getty/WPA Pool Over the course of the spring and summer, King Charles will welcome over 30,000 guests at Buckingham Palace and the Palace of Holyroodhouse

The staggering number was confirmed by the royal family's official website.