Inside Carole Middleton's special bond with granddaughter Princess Charlotte

Carole Middleton is ever the doting grandmother to her three grandchildren and shares an incredibly close bond with her granddaughter, Princess Charlotte.

Not only do the pair share a middle name, but who can forget the hilarious moment when Charlotte was pictured pulling faces at her grandfather, Michael Middleton, whilst Carole and her daughter, the Princess of Wales, looked on?

Carole has been increasingly present in Charlotte's life as she continues to support Kate during her ongoing cancer treatment which comes as no surprise as she previously confessed that she is incredibly "hands-on" when it comes to her grandparenting.

In an interview with Good Housekeeping in 2021, she admitted: "I want to run down the hills, climb the trees and go through the tunnel at the playground. As long as I am able to, that’s what I’ll be doing. I cook with them, I muck around dancing, we go on bike rides."

Keep scrolling as we take a look at the best photos of Carole and Charlotte…

1/ 4 © Samir Hussein In 2019, as William and Kate went head-to-head during the King's Cup Regatta​ on the Isle of Wight, George and Charlotte were pictured watching the action from a nearby boat with Granny and Grandpa Middleton.

2/ 4 © Samir Hussein At first, Charlotte looked rather coy as she held onto her grandmother and mother, before cheekily sticking her tongue out at her grandfather.



3/ 4 © Anwar Hussein In 2016, Carole looked so proud of little Charlotte, who climbed down the step after church alongside her mother, Kate, who looked very glamorous in a burgundy fur-lined coat. Talking about Christmas with her grandchildren to The Telegraph in 2018, Carole revealed she places Christmas trees in the grandchildren's rooms "so that they can decorate them themselves."

4/ 4 © WPA Pool Even from afar, Carole was eagerly watching over her granddaughter following her Christening back in 2015.

