Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lady Amelia Spencer sizzles in racy corset alongside twin sister Lady Eliza during glamorous evening out
Subscribe
Lady Amelia Spencer sizzles in racy corset alongside twin sister Lady Eliza during glamorous evening out
Digital Cover royalty© Daniele Venturelli

Lady Amelia Spencer sizzles in racy corset alongside twin sister Lady Eliza during glamorous evening out

The Spencer sisters never fail to come through with their stylish fashion…

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Lady Amelia Spencer turned up the heat on Friday when she stepped out at Milan Fashion Week in the corset dress of dreams.

The 32-year-old was a vision as she was joined by her twin sister, Lady Eliza, at the Versace Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 show. Amelia's daring ensemble was an all-black leather midi dress.

Amelia opted for a all-black leather corset dress© Jacopo Raule
Amelia opted for a all-black leather corset dress

The top of her dazzling gown featured skimpy spaghetti straps secured with statement gold clasps, adding a je nais sai quoi to her structured top.

Amelia's figure-flattering number showed off her modelesque legs, immaculately tanned, and finished with a pair of killer black pointed-toe slingbacks.

Lady Amelia was joined by Lady Eliza and Tamara Kalinic© Daniele Venturelli
Lady Amelia was joined by Lady Eliza and Tamara Kalinic

As for her hair, Amelia swept her icy blonde locks back into a slick ponytail, showing off her incredible cheekbones. Her camera-ready makeup consisted of soft eyeshadow, touches of honey-brown bronzer, and nude lipstick. Completing her look, Amelia added a tiny black bag.

As for her gorgeous twin, Eliza contrasted her stunning sister in a pair of classic skinny jeans and an ultra-chic oversized blazer, but still stayed in sync with her sister with an all-black colour scheme.

Eliza also swept her hair back into a slick ponytail, just like her sister, and chose a flattering face of makeup comprised of a striking black waterline and nude lipstick.

Eliza added a pair of pointed black stilettos and a black leather bag with a gold chain.

Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer attend the Paul Costelloe show during London Fashion Week September 2024 at on September 13, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)© Shane Anthony Sinclair
The nieces of Princess Diana opted for contrasting aesthetics at London Fashion Week

Last week, the Spencer sisters turned heads during London Fashion Week when they made an appearance at Paul Costelloe's latest show, "Le Ciel Est Bleu," celebrating 40 years of the designer's presence at LFW.

This time, Lady Eliza wore a crisp white tailored jacket that boasted clean lines and oversized buttons. The stylish piece flared at the waist and was paired with a mini-skirt adorned with intricate floral details. She added a metallic clutch and shiny silver pumps.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

Meanwhile, Lady Amelia donned a rich brown tailored tweed jacket with a fabulous peplum waistline. Beneath the jacket, Amelia sported a matching tweed mini-skirt and added a pair of chunky black ankle boots to complete her ensemble.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More