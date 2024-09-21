Lady Amelia Spencer sizzles in racy corset alongside twin sister Lady Eliza during glamorous evening out

Lady Amelia Spencer turned up the heat on Friday when she stepped out at Milan Fashion Week in the corset dress of dreams.

The 32-year-old was a vision as she was joined by her twin sister, Lady Eliza, at the Versace Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 show. Amelia's daring ensemble was an all-black leather midi dress.

© Jacopo Raule Amelia opted for a all-black leather corset dress

The top of her dazzling gown featured skimpy spaghetti straps secured with statement gold clasps, adding a je nais sai quoi to her structured top.

Amelia's figure-flattering number showed off her modelesque legs, immaculately tanned, and finished with a pair of killer black pointed-toe slingbacks.

© Daniele Venturelli Lady Amelia was joined by Lady Eliza and Tamara Kalinic

As for her hair, Amelia swept her icy blonde locks back into a slick ponytail, showing off her incredible cheekbones. Her camera-ready makeup consisted of soft eyeshadow, touches of honey-brown bronzer, and nude lipstick. Completing her look, Amelia added a tiny black bag.

As for her gorgeous twin, Eliza contrasted her stunning sister in a pair of classic skinny jeans and an ultra-chic oversized blazer, but still stayed in sync with her sister with an all-black colour scheme.

Eliza also swept her hair back into a slick ponytail, just like her sister, and chose a flattering face of makeup comprised of a striking black waterline and nude lipstick.

Eliza added a pair of pointed black stilettos and a black leather bag with a gold chain.

© Shane Anthony Sinclair The nieces of Princess Diana opted for contrasting aesthetics at London Fashion Week

Last week, the Spencer sisters turned heads during London Fashion Week when they made an appearance at Paul Costelloe's latest show, "Le Ciel Est Bleu," celebrating 40 years of the designer's presence at LFW.

This time, Lady Eliza wore a crisp white tailored jacket that boasted clean lines and oversized buttons. The stylish piece flared at the waist and was paired with a mini-skirt adorned with intricate floral details. She added a metallic clutch and shiny silver pumps.

Meanwhile, Lady Amelia donned a rich brown tailored tweed jacket with a fabulous peplum waistline. Beneath the jacket, Amelia sported a matching tweed mini-skirt and added a pair of chunky black ankle boots to complete her ensemble.