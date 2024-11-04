Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle copies US First Lady Melania Trump's most iconic dress
Meghan Markle and Melania Trump wearing red© Getty

Meghan Markle copies former US First Lady Melania Trump's most iconic dress

Prince Harry's wife loves the presidential look

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
The US election is almost upon us, and all eyes are on the White House and all who have lived there previously. 

Melania Trump, wife of Donald who is one of the 2024 candidates for President of the United States, has always showcased a very glamorous look and after going through the fashion archives, it seems that the beautiful Duchess of Sussex may have taken inspiration from the former First Lady.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump pose ahead of a dinner at Winfield House for Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, during their state visit on June 04, 2019 in London, England. © Getty
Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump in the UK back in 2019

Back in 2019, Melania, 54, was in the UK with her politician husband, and had dinner at Winfield House with King Charles and Queen Camilla, during the couple's state visit.

Donald's three-day state visit began with lunch with the late Queen Elizabeth II, followed by a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace. He also attended business meetings, before travelling to Portsmouth to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Mother-of-one Melania wore a stunning frock for the occasion, which was full-length, red, and came with a billowing cape that cascaded down her back. It created a huge statement and ensured all eyes were on her at the bash.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex accompanied by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends the Mountbatten Festival of Music at Royal Albert Hall on March 07, 2020 in London, England.© Getty
Meghan wore a similar dress one year later

One year later, Meghan wore a nearly identical dress at her own formal occasion. Alongside her husband, Prince Harry, the royal couple attend the Mountbatten Music Festival at Royal Albert Hall and mother-of-two Meghan delighted onlookers in her stunning red gown by Safiyaa. Her all-red ensemble, which matched her husband's red and black Captain General of the Royal Marines uniform, was a gorgeous style on the former Suits star, and it had a very similar cut to Melania's number that she donned a year before. It had the same, close-fitting shape, as well as the all-important, long cape. Such a fabulous dress.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a state dinner hosted by the president of the South Pacific nation Jioji Konrote at the Grand Pacific Hotel on October 23, 2018 in Suva, Fiji. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. © Getty
Meghan has the same dress in blue

It seems that Meghan isn't the only royal to rock this type of dress! Queen Letizia seems to have very similar taste in fashion, and the Spanish royal's one-shouldered cape dress from Stella McCartney which she wore to celebrate King Willem-Alexander's birthday in 2017 is almost identical to Meghan's and Melania's.

Queen Letizia also has a similar dress with a billowing red cape© Getty
Meghan certainly looked red hot!

Read More