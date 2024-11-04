Meghan Markle copies former US First Lady Melania Trump's most iconic dress

The US election is almost upon us, and all eyes are on the White House and all who have lived there previously.

Melania Trump, wife of Donald who is one of the 2024 candidates for President of the United States, has always showcased a very glamorous look and after going through the fashion archives, it seems that the beautiful Duchess of Sussex may have taken inspiration from the former First Lady.

© Getty Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump in the UK back in 2019

Back in 2019, Melania, 54, was in the UK with her politician husband, and had dinner at Winfield House with King Charles and Queen Camilla, during the couple's state visit.

Donald's three-day state visit began with lunch with the late Queen Elizabeth II, followed by a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace. He also attended business meetings, before travelling to Portsmouth to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

WATCH: Melania Trump style

Mother-of-one Melania wore a stunning frock for the occasion, which was full-length, red, and came with a billowing cape that cascaded down her back. It created a huge statement and ensured all eyes were on her at the bash.

© Getty Meghan wore a similar dress one year later

One year later, Meghan wore a nearly identical dress at her own formal occasion. Alongside her husband, Prince Harry, the royal couple attend the Mountbatten Music Festival at Royal Albert Hall and mother-of-two Meghan delighted onlookers in her stunning red gown by Safiyaa. Her all-red ensemble, which matched her husband's red and black Captain General of the Royal Marines uniform, was a gorgeous style on the former Suits star, and it had a very similar cut to Melania's number that she donned a year before. It had the same, close-fitting shape, as well as the all-important, long cape. Such a fabulous dress.

© Getty Meghan has the same dress in blue

It seems that Meghan isn't the only royal to rock this type of dress! Queen Letizia seems to have very similar taste in fashion, and the Spanish royal's one-shouldered cape dress from Stella McCartney which she wore to celebrate King Willem-Alexander's birthday in 2017 is almost identical to Meghan's and Melania's.

© Getty Queen Letizia also has a similar dress with a billowing red cape

Meghan certainly looked red hot!