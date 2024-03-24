Lady Amelia Spencer is a beach goddess in bridal white swimwear

Lady Amelia Spencer is the envy of us all right now as she soaks up the sunshine in the Maldives with her husband, Greg Mallet, in honour of their one-year wedding anniversary.

The niece of Princess Diana jet set to the Indian Ocean this week, returning to the "paradise on earth" resort of Coco Bodu Hithi to relive the magic of her honeymoon.

On Sunday, the British model gave her Instagram followers a glimpse inside her sun-drenched holiday, reclining on a netted sunbed hanging over the ocean wearing a bridal-white swimsuit from Melissa Odabash.

© Instagram Lady Amelia Spencer wore a Melissa Odabash swimsuit in the Maldices

Lounging in the sunshine after a dip in the crystal clear Maldivian waters, Lady Amelia let her salty blonde hair fall over one shoulder as she paired her chic swimwear with black sunglasses.

Melissa Odabash's swimwear designs have graced the summer wardrobes of several royal ladies over the years, from the Duchess of Edinburgh to the Princess of Wales.

© Instagram The model showcased a stunning set of swimwear in the Maldives

Speaking to HELLO! in 2019, the London-based swimwear and beachwear designer revealed that her royal clients come into her store just like any other shopper would.

"The [Princess of Wales] has a super classic style, so I’d say a stylish, classic one-piece in navy, white or black," said Melissa of her most popular swimwear designs with Princess Kate.

"I think all the royals who have worn my designs are great role models and they’re amazing for a younger generation who learn that you can be sexy and classy at the same time."

Lady Amelia proudly wore her 'Perugia Weave' swimsuit from Melissa Odabash (£254), which is based on the brand's best-selling 'Kos' style.

© Instagram Lady Amelia and Greg returned to the place they celebrated their honeymoon

It's been just over a year since the daughter of Earl Spencer tied the knot with fitness instructor Greg at Quoin Rock Manor House in the winelands of South Africa’s Western Cape.

"It was genuinely the best day of our lives. It was better than I ever imagined," Amelia, 31, previously told HELLO! of their spectacular day.

"In my vows, I said to Greg: 'In my heart, you’ve always been my husband and soulmate.' We're so lucky we're now married, but nothing's going to be different going forward," Amelia said.

"My love for Amelia has been reborn," Greg told us. "Every day I fall more in love with this beautiful human by my side."