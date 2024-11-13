Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Anne shows off hair makeover during special occasion
Subscribe
Princess Anne shows off hair makeover during special occasion
princess anne smiling in polka dot suit© Shutterstock

Princess Anne shows off new hair during special occasion

The Princess Royal made a subtle change to her trademark hair

Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
3 minutes ago
Share this:

Princess Anne surprised royal watchers at the weekend when her hair looked remarkably darker for her attendance at the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at London's Royal Albert Hall.

The Princess Royal is known for her salt and pepper-hued hair, which she always sweeps up into an elegant chignon and while her signature style was still in place, the 74-year-old's hair looked remarkably darker, suggesting she'd made a change to her colour.

While we didn't notice her new look until the weekend, it transpires the royal likely visited her stylist earlier last week, as photos taken on 5 November show her darker hair looking freshly styled.

Princess Anne and a man looking at a small horse statue© Dan Abraham
Princess Anne has a keen interest in horses

The Princess debuted her new look at a show of equine sculptures hosted by Racing Welfare in London.

A keen fan of horses, despite suffering an injury at the hooves of one this spring, Princess Anne was likely delighted to attend the soiree, which saw her surrounded by sculptures of her favourite animal.

Princess Anne appeared animated at the event, laughing with fellow attendees and studying the works of art.

For the special evening, Princess Anne donned a pleated green dress, topped with a smart black blazer.

Princess Anne chatting to three other people at an event © Dan Abraham
Princess Anne's hair is looking darker

She wore gloves too, a decision the royal often makes when attending events where she will be meeting and shaking hands with lots of different people.

Princess Anne completed her look with three strings of pearls and a pair of pearl drop earrings which contrasted beautifully with her new darker hair.

Princess Anne chatting with other event attendees© Dan Abraham
Princess Anne looks lovely in green

SEE: Royals at 40: King Charles, Princess Anne, late Queen and more in 9 archive photos 

Princess Anne's week in fashion

The Princess Royal looked stylish in green, but we have to say, we preferred the fashion-forward outfit she wore on Tuesday during a visit to Scotland.

King Charles' sister wore a smart skirt and blazer ensemble in burgundy, widely referred to as the colour of the season. When Princess Anne is wearing the fashionista's shade of choice, you know it's here to stay!

View post on X

The royal went for a more outlandish look on Monday night, switching her monochromatic looks for a polka dot navy dress with green spots. The dress featured a floral design – quite the departure from her usual simple looks.

View post on X

With many upcoming events in her diary, we look forward to seeing Princess Anne's next outfit choice!

LISTEN: To the latest episode of HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB

Kate Middleton smiling wearing blue hat and coat© Getty

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with the royals – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More