Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall's 'game changing' £89 health hack

As an Olympic athlete, it's no surprise that Zara Tindall takes extremely good care of herself, and it seems her healthy habits rubbed off on her cousin, Princess Eugenie.

The royal relations were seen out and about celebrating the festive season on Thursday, hitting the town in London at a lunch hosted by Zara and her friend Natalie Pinkham at trendy Mexican restaurant Ixchel on the King's Road in Chelsea.

While decadent food and delicious drinks were likely consumed – 'tis the season, after all -- wellness was still at the forefront of the minds of the guests at the lunch.

© Max Mumby/Indigo, Getty Zara Tindall looks after her health

Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall and their pals all emerged from their leisurely luncheon, clutching tote bags from luxury supplement brand Ainslie+Ainslie, whose products are described as "game-changing".

© / SplashNews.com The party attendees all had Ainslie+Ainslie bags

Royally-approved supplements

Ainslie+Ainslie was founded by Olympic sailor Ben Ainslie, who was at the meal, and his wife Georgie Ainslie. It offers supplements to support rest and recovery in athletes for people looking for better daily performance at work, at home and in life - who wouldn't want that?

The brand so far exclusively sells one supplement, Night Powder, a cherry flavoured sachet you mix with water and drink an hour before bed.

It includes saffron, to support restorative sleep and melatonin levels and improve mental wellbeing, as well as cherry powder to promote physical recovery, enhanced sleep quality and a reduction in inflammation and oxidative stress, plus L-Glycine, which promotes mental clarity throughout the day, improves sleep quality and supports physical recovery and regeneration.

Ainslie+Ainslie supplements support sleep

As a professional athlete, the supplement is sure to be a winner for Zara, while as a mother to two young boys, the increase in quality sleep is likely a winner for Princess Eugenie.

On creating the supplement, Ben explained: "Great quality sleep is a performance advantage, not just in sport, but all walks of life. We wanted to share what we have learned about what proper rest and recovery can do for everyone looking for better daily performance."

READ: Princess Eugenie's active lifestyle in Portugal: revealed

Trying Princess Eugenie's and Zara Tindall's supplement

I was lucky enough to try the Ainslie+Ainslie sleep supplement after being gifted it at an event held by luxe activewear brand Vuori.

Firstly, it's delicious. Anyone committed to their supplement routine will know that more often than not, you have to force supplements down, but this cherry flavoured drink is genuinely tasty.

The supplement can improve sleep

I started drinking it when I was suffering from an injury in the gym, and credit the supplement and the deep sleep it gave me for my fast recovery.

At £89 for a 28-night supply, Ainslie+Ainslie is not cheap, but given the results I saw, I'm definitely keen to keep on taking it – especially now it has the royal seal approval.

LISTEN: To the latest episode of HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast