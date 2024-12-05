Meghan Markle wows in strapless black gown as she arrives solo at the Paley Honors Awards

On Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex headed to the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in LA, for a special evening paying tribute to actor Tyler Perry.

Meghan, 43, looked as beautiful as ever, captivating onlookers in her new outfit, which consisted of a black strapless gown paired with silver jewelry. She wore her famous raven mane in a updo and immaculately natural makeup highlighted her pretty features.

The Paley Honors Award is the organization’s highest honor. It recognizes individuals whose groundbreaking achievements in media have consistently set the bar for excellence.

© Unique Nicole (L-R) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Tyler Perry attend The Paley Honors

The Paley Center is the world’s leading nonprofit cultural institution dedicated to preserving their media history and exploring the media’s powerful shaping influence on culture and society. Proceeds from the Paley Honors support the organization’s educational programs and the ongoing preservation of the Paley Archive.

© Unique Nicole Meghan attended the event alone

Also in attendance amongst others was some of Hollywood's finest, including Whoopi Goldberg, Taraji P. Henson, Gayle King and Kerry Washington.

© Unique Nicole Meghan and Tyler have a special relationship

Harry, Meghan and Tyler's special relationship

Harry and Meghan stayed at Tyler's $15 million mansion in LA when they first moved to the US in 2020, and even asked the Hollywood mogul to be their daughter Lilibet's godfather.

On Meghan's birthday in August 2022, Tyler paid a heartfelt tribute to her on social media. The actor shared a special photo of the mother-of-two whilst on a visit to South Africa in 2019, where the Duchess can be seen in the snap crouching down whilst kissing the hand of a little girl. Typer captioned the shot: "I’ve had a front row seat in your life for the past few years. I’ve watched you endure things that would have broken a lot of people. I'm so incredibly proud to see how happy you, your husband, and your kids are now. It fills me with joy to say Happy Birthday Princess Meghan."

During Meghan and Harry's infamous interview with Oprah in 2021, Meghan explained that Tyler had also offered his "security" while they were staying there after their UK taxpayer-funded protection was removed in line with their decision to step down as senior royals.