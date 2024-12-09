Princess Charlene is enchanting in forest green hourglass gown

Princess Charlene embodied timeless elegance in a forest green dress as she attended the annual Christmas Ball for her eponymous Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation on Saturday night.

Gracing the spotlight, the wife of Prince Albert looked sublime in an emerald-hued ballgown, complete with a sophisticated crew neckline, a sleeveless bodice and a cascading full-length skirt that pooled into a rippling train.

WATCH: Princess Charlene's most spectacular fashion moments

The South African-born royal swept her golden blonde hair into a neatly pinned up-do, letting a curl frame her delicate face. She opted for her usual beauty glow for the glamorous occasion, wearing a dewy foundation, a bronzing blush and a subtle smokey eye.

The Christmas Ball, an emblematic charity event of the Principality of Monaco, is held every year in December. The event in its 19th edition celebrated the theme 'Paris Monte Carlo', adding to the royal's aptly chosen glamorous ballgown.

Each year, Sotheby's leads an auction to raise funds for the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, to support its projects in favour of drowning prevention and the education of children through sports.

Princess Charlene's week in festive outfits © Getty Princess Charlene of Monaco with her children Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques of Monaco as they attend the inauguration of the Christmas village The former Olympian's dazzling moment in the spotlight comes just after she stepped out with her twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques rocking wide-leg denim jeans and a cropped leather jacket.

© Getty Princess Charlene of Monaco looked incredible in a leather jacket The Monegasque royals attended the inauguration of the Christmas village in Monaco, with Princess Charlene looking suitably chic yet festive in a gingerbread-hued leather jacket with a bomber-style silhouette, collared high neckline, and structured shoulders.

© Getty The Princely family attend the inauguration of the new 'Mareterra' district in Monaco Earlier this week, Princess Charlene and Princess Gabriella were royal style twins as the mother-daughter duo stepped out in Monaco wearing matching outfits.

© Getty Princess Gabriella was a mini fashionista in her sungalasses The Princely family put on a united display as they cut the ribbon opening Monaco's beautiful new community, Manterra. Looking divine in a camel-coloured trouser suit layered with a longline wool coat in the same earthy hue, Princess Charlene slipped on oversized Prada sunglasses and 'Marbella 55' raffia slingback pumps from royally-loved brand Gianvito Rossi to complete her monochrome ensemble. Her nine-year-old daughter was the image of her mother wearing a matching caramel-hued coat and oversized black sunglasses.