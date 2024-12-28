Princess Charlene's festive tradition with twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella at sprawling palace home

Princess Charlene has had a quiet few days celebrating Christmas with her twin children Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella at their sprawling royal palace home in Monaco.

While the setting of their Christmas dinner may be lavish, the Zimbabwean-born royal, 46, is to keep things down-to-earth with a special tradition with her twin children, 10.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Charlene’s grand palace opens doors to guests

In an interview with French magazine Point de Vue, Prince Albert's wife revealed that the young royals always leave out a treat for Father Christmas.

© Getty Princess Charlene revealed her tradition with Jacques and Gabriella

"They always leave a glass of milk and cookies for him, as well as water and grass for his reindeer," Charlene said, adding that her husband "always wants to wear something festive for the occasion".

A Monagasque royal Christmas

© Getty Princess Charlene and her daughter Princess Gabriella handed out Christmas gifts

The Monagasque royal family also have a special public-facing tradition which they upheld once again this year. The royal couple hosted an annual gift-giving event at Prince's Palace where children are invited to the royal residence to receive Christmas presents.

© Getty Princess Charlene rocked Gianvito Rossi boots alongside the twins

This year, Charlene rocked a red tartan scarf to jazz up an all-black ensemble as she was accompanied by her children in the Court of Honour at the Princier Palace.

The royal pair also took to Instagram earlier this week to share a rare insight inside the palace to show their Christmas tree. The space, which is painted midnight blue, was adorned with an enormous tree covered in warm lights and red and gold baubles.

Christmas outfits

© Éric Mathon / Palais princier The Monegasque royals shared their Christmas card in early December

The royal children also featured in the family Christmas card for 2024. Princess Gabriella looked so sweet in an oatmeal knit sweater and gold Mary-Jane flats alongside her brother who wore neutral knitwear to match his parents.

© Getty Princess Charlene and Gabriella wore gingerbread hues

Gabriella and Charlene have made twinning their sartorial modus operandi this season. The former Olympic swimmer was spotted in a cropped caramel-hued leather jacket to match her daughter's riding boots for the inauguration of the Christmas village in Monaco earlier this month.

© Instagram / Eric Mathon / Princier Palace Princess Charlene looked immaculate in a houndstooth coat to match with her daughter

DISCOVER: Princess Gabriella is mum Princess Charlene's double in new festive look

They also embraced a matching moment for the lighting up of the Place du Casino in near-identical winter boots