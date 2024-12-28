Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Charlene's festive tradition with Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella at sprawling palace home
Princess Charlene's festive tradition with Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella at sprawling palace home
Princess Charlene and albert with twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella with christmas table backdrop© Getty

Princess Charlene's festive tradition with twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella at sprawling palace home

Prince Albert's wife creates special memories with her twin children  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Charlene has had a quiet few days celebrating Christmas with her twin children Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella at their sprawling royal palace home in Monaco.

While the setting of their Christmas dinner may be lavish, the Zimbabwean-born royal, 46, is to keep things down-to-earth with a special tradition with her twin children, 10.

In an interview with French magazine Point de Vue, Prince Albert's wife revealed that the young royals always leave out a treat for Father Christmas. 

Princess Charlene of Monaco stands next to her children Princess Gabriella and Prince's Jacques of Monaco as they attend the inauguration of the Christmas village© Getty
Princess Charlene revealed her tradition with Jacques and Gabriella

"They always leave a glass of milk and cookies for him, as well as water and grass for his reindeer," Charlene said, adding that her husband "always wants to wear something festive for the occasion".

A Monagasque royal Christmas

Princess Charlene and her daughter Princess Gabriella were royal style twins© Getty
Princess Charlene and her daughter Princess Gabriella handed out Christmas gifts

The Monagasque royal family also have a special public-facing tradition which they upheld once again this year. The royal couple hosted an annual gift-giving event at Prince's Palace where children are invited to the royal residence to receive Christmas presents.

Princess Charlene rocked Gianvito Rossi boots© Getty
Princess Charlene rocked Gianvito Rossi boots alongside the twins

This year, Charlene rocked a red tartan scarf to jazz up an all-black ensemble as she was accompanied by her children in the Court of Honour at the Princier Palace. 

The royal pair also took to Instagram earlier this week to share a rare insight inside the palace to show their Christmas tree. The space, which is painted midnight blue, was adorned with an enormous tree covered in warm lights and red and gold baubles.

Christmas outfits

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene with their two kids posing in front of a Christmas tree© Éric Mathon / Palais princier
The Monegasque royals shared their Christmas card in early December

The royal children also featured in the family Christmas card for 2024. Princess Gabriella looked so sweet in an oatmeal knit sweater and gold Mary-Jane flats alongside her brother who wore neutral knitwear to match his parents.

Princess Charlene of Monaco flanked by Monaco mayor Georges Marsan in Christmas village © Getty
Princess Charlene and Gabriella wore gingerbread hues

Gabriella and Charlene have made twinning their sartorial modus operandi this season. The former Olympic swimmer was spotted in a cropped caramel-hued leather jacket to match her daughter's riding boots for the inauguration of the Christmas village in Monaco earlier this month.

Princess Charlene houndstooth coat© Instagram / Eric Mathon / Princier Palace
Princess Charlene looked immaculate in a houndstooth coat to match with her daughter

DISCOVER: Princess Gabriella is mum Princess Charlene's double in new festive look 

They also embraced a matching moment for the lighting up of the Place du Casino in near-identical winter boots

