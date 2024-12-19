Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Charlene rocks tartan scarf and killer £1.7k heels to deliver Christmas presents
Princess Charlene of Monaco attends the Monaco National Day on November 19, 2024 in Monaco, Monaco. © Corbis via Getty Images

The wife of Prince Albert of Monaco looked divine in Gianvito Rossi boots

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Charlene of Monaco's unmistakable elegance was apparent as she joined her husband Prince Albert and their twin children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, both ten, at the annual distribution of Christmas presents to Monégasque children in Monaco on Wednesday. 

The Princess wrapped up warm in a glamorous black cape coat, complete with batwing sleeves, a cinched drawstring waist and studded button details. Adding to her festive ensemble, she layered with a red tartan scarf and sparkled in glittering diamond stud earrings. 

The showpiece of Princess Charlene's ensemble, however, was her £1,740 Gianvito Rossi 'Ribbon 85mm' leather boots. 

The royal-favourite footwear designer's boots are designed to fit closely around the calve "to enhance and elongate the silhouette". 

(From L) Prince Jacques of Monaco, Princess Gabriella of Monaco, Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco attend the traditional Christmas tree ceremony© AFP via Getty Images
(From L) Prince Jacques of Monaco, Princess Gabriella of Monaco, Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco attend the traditional Christmas tree ceremony

Handcrafted in Italy, the royal's leather pair is topped with the brand's signature gold-tone Ribbon buckle at the sides for added luxury. 

Sweeping her honey blonde hair into a neatly pinned bun, the South African-born royal was a vision of sophistication as she and her family welcomed visitors to the Princier Palais. 

Princess Charlene rocked Gianvito Rossi boots© Getty
Princess Charlene rocked Gianvito Rossi boots

Coordinating with her mother's berry-red scarf, Princess Gabriella looked equally stylish as she rocked a bright red outfit. The fashionable young royal looked charming in a red roll-neck jumper, a longline red coat, a festive Alice band and delightful Dorothy-red ballet slippers adorned with delicate little bows. 

Princess Charlene and her daughter Princess Gabriella were royal style twins© Getty
Princess Charlene and her daughter Princess Gabriella were royal style twins

Prince Jacques, meanwhile, kept it casual in navy trousers and a beige rain jacket, whilst Prince Albert opted for a smart wool coat in navy. 

Princess Gabriella and Princess Charlene's twinning looks

It's not the first time the Monégasque mother-daughter duo have matched up in the wardrobe department, with Princess Charlene's mini-me often dressing in ways that echo her inimitable style. 

Earlier this month, the royals headed out for the inauguration of the new 'Mareterra' district in Monaco. As Princess Charlene slipped into a monochrome camel-hued longline wool coat, trousers, and Gianvito Rossi court shoes, her daughter was the image of her in a matching outfit - which included oversized sunglasses. 

The Princely family attend the inauguration of the new 'Mareterra' district in Monaco© Getty
The Princely family attend the inauguration of the new 'Mareterra' district in Monaco

On Monaco's National Day this year, a stylish Princess Gabriella could have been plucked from The Nutcracker in her charming pastel-lilac coat dress bejewelled with glittering beading, paired with a matching hair bow. 

Princess Charlene of Monaco, Princess Gabriella of Monaco, Prince Jacques of Monaco and Princess Stephanie of Monaco attend the Monaco National Day celebrations in the courtyard of the Monaco palace on November 19, 2024 in Monaco, Monaco. © PLS Pool
Princess Gabriella twinned with her mother on Monaco's National Day

She matched with her ever-stylish mother, who looked sublime in a sharp and sophisticated in an angular, asymmetrical suit in a powdery purple crepe satin.

