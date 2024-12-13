Princess Charlene commands attention in knee-high boots with new choppy bangs

Princess Charlene looked understated and yet perfectly put together on Thursday as she stepped out with her husband Prince Albert to distribute parcels for the Red Cross.

The Princess of Monaco, 46, looked uber chic in a sleeveless longline khaki wool jacket over a high-neck black knit dress.

© Getty Princess Charlene of Monaco arrives for a charity event to distribute parcels of Red Cross to elderly people in Monaco

Princess Charlene looked understated and yet perfectly put together on Thursday as she stepped out with her husband Prince Albert to distribute parcels for Red Cross.

© Getty Princess Charlene and albert pose with children

The Princess of Monaco, 46, looked uber chic in a sleeveless longline khaki wool jacket over a high-neck black knit dress.

She added a pair of knee-high black leather boots with a pointed toe, block heel, and gold buckle at the ankle for an elevated look.

© Getty Princess Charlene headed to a charity event to distribute parcels for Red Cross

Prince Albert's wife also added a printed bottle green scarf and an unusual pair of rose gold and black pearl earrings made bespoke by Maison Tabbah.

© Getty Princess Charlene rocked designer sunglasses

Followers of Princess Charlene will have noticed she switched up her hair as she debuted straight-cut curtain bangs to frame her face. The finishing touches to her look were a pair of statement cat-eye sunglasses from Louis Vuitton and her diamond engagement ring.

Charlene's month in looks

So far this month, Charlene has been spotted on a number of well-dressed outings. She looked enchanting in a forest green hourglass dress with a crew neckline at the Christmas Ball.

© Eric Mathon/ Princier Palace Charlene wore an enchanting green look

On this occasion, her platinum blonde tresses were styled in an updo with a section pulled over her face from one side in a luscious curl.

© Getty Princess Charlene took her children on a festive engagement

We also loved Charlene's cropped leather jacket in an apt gingerbread hue when she headed out for the inauguration of the Christmas village in Monaco alongside her nine-year-old twin children Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques.

The Chloe jacket was paired with heeled boots in a complementary caramel hue and dark wash jeans.

© Getty Princess Charlene rocked a cropped leather jacket

It is a colour the former Olympic swimmer has been wearing all month long as she twinned with Gabriella at the inauguration of the new 'Mareterra' district in Monaco.

© Getty Princess Charlene's daughter was her double

DISCOVER: Princess Charlene gets festive in unexpected sequin knitwear and killer boots

The mother of two wore a longline tan coord from Kiton accessorised with her 'Marbella 55' pumps from Gianvito Rossi and the 'Acetate Cat-Eye' sunglasses from Prada.