Princess Charlene turns heads in knee-high boots with choppy bangs
Princess Charlene commands attention in knee-high boots with new choppy bangs

Prince Albert's wife debuted a new hairstyle for the festive season

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
12 minutes ago
Princess Charlene looked understated and yet perfectly put together on Thursday as she stepped out with her husband Prince Albert to distribute parcels for the Red Cross. 

The Princess of Monaco, 46, looked uber chic in a sleeveless longline khaki wool jacket over a high-neck black knit dress. 

Princess Charlene walking in sunglasses© Getty
Princess Charlene of Monaco arrives for a charity event to distribute parcels of Red Cross to elderly people in Monaco

Prince Albert II of Monaco (C), Princess Charlene of Monaco (L) and Camille Gottlieb, the daughter of Princess Stephanie of Monaco (R) pose© Getty
Princess Charlene and albert pose with children

She added a pair of knee-high black leather boots with a pointed toe, block heel, and gold buckle at the ankle for an elevated look. 

Princess Charlene smiles with lady in red jumper© Getty
Princess Charlene headed to a charity event to distribute parcels for Red Cross

Prince Albert's wife also added a printed bottle green scarf and an unusual pair of rose gold and black pearl earrings made bespoke by Maison Tabbah.

Princess Charlene in sunglasses © Getty
Princess Charlene rocked designer sunglasses

Followers of Princess Charlene will have noticed she switched up her hair as she debuted straight-cut curtain bangs to frame her face. The finishing touches to her look were a pair of statement cat-eye sunglasses from Louis Vuitton and her diamond engagement ring.

Charlene's month in looks

So far this month, Charlene has been spotted on a number of well-dressed outings. She looked enchanting in a forest green hourglass dress with a crew neckline at the Christmas Ball.

princess charlene in green dress in line up of people© Eric Mathon/ Princier Palace
Charlene wore an enchanting green look

On this occasion, her platinum blonde tresses were styled in an updo with a section pulled over her face from one side in a luscious curl.

Princess Charlene of Monaco flanked by Monaco mayor Georges Marsan in Christmas village © Getty
Princess Charlene took her children on a festive engagement

We also loved Charlene's cropped leather jacket in an apt gingerbread hue when she headed out for the inauguration of the Christmas village in Monaco alongside her nine-year-old twin children Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques.

The Chloe jacket was paired with heeled boots in a complementary caramel hue and dark wash jeans.

Princess Charlene of Monaco stands next to her children Princess Gabriella and Prince's Jacques of Monaco as they attend the inauguration of the Christmas village© Getty
Princess Charlene rocked a cropped leather jacket

It is a colour the former Olympic swimmer has been wearing all month long as she twinned with Gabriella at the inauguration of the new 'Mareterra' district in Monaco. 

Prince Albert, Princess Charlene, Princess Gabriella and jacques walking © Getty
Princess Charlene's daughter was her double

DISCOVER: Princess Charlene gets festive in unexpected sequin knitwear and killer boots 

The mother of two wore a longline tan coord from Kiton accessorised with her 'Marbella 55' pumps from Gianvito Rossi and the 'Acetate Cat-Eye' sunglasses from Prada.

