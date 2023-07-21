Sarah Ferguson is the ultimate cowgirl with Prince Andrew in epic throwback photo

Sarah Ferguson, 63, has honed her fashion sense over the years and often sports power blazers and demure dresses, but in a retro image from the archives the Duchess of York went for an altogether different look – cowgirl chic.

Sarah went for head-to-toe western vibes, opting for a traditional cowboy hat, a green fringed jacket, a suede skirt and a pair of tan cowboy boots.

Andrew also went all out for their appearance in Medicine Hat, Canada in 1987, wearing a cowboy hat, bolo tie necklace and dapper blazer.

© Getty Images The royals embraced western style

Sarah's signature red hair was tucked under her hat, but it's been a constant during her style evolution.

Recently, royal fans may have noticed her hair has been perfectly glam, and that may be because the author's go-to hairdresser is none other than Ben Cooke, who also counts the likes of Michelle Keegan and Louise Redknapp as clients.

In fact, Ben has been working with Sarah's daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice for a number of years, creating the most wonderful styles on the princesses.

© Jo Hale Sarah Ferguson's signature hair is looking very glam

Sarah has had a turbulent time of late, having opened up about her cancer diagnosis and emergency surgery.

The news of Sarah's cancer broke with an official statement. A spokesman for her said: "Sarah, Duchess of York was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening.

The royal has been supported by her daughters

"She was advised she needed to undergo surgery which has taken place successfully. "The duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family.

"The duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days. She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom-free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening."

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson speaks about her post-surgery struggles

Thankfully, the mother-of-two is now on the mend as is already looking forward to getting back out and about with her pet dogs.

Speaking on her podcast, Tea Talks, Sarah revealed: "I did hear today that I'm allowed to do more walking so they might be happy with me now," she said, referring to the fact her corgis have been disgruntled about their lack of walks lately.

© Instagram Sarah Ferguson posing with Queen's corgis

Sarah has seven dogs in total, including the late Queen's corgis, Sandy and Muick.

"Having seven dogs, they don't understand that perhaps I’m not as mobile as I was. So they’re going ‘Hello. Come on. It’s all about me’," she said.