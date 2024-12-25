Zara Tindall puts her own spin on Christmas Day fashion in this season's must-have colour

Zara Tindall has been busy this Christmas season, attending multiple festive parties with her friends and family.

The mother of three stepped out in leather trousers for lunch with her cousin Princess Eugenie, and wrapped up warm in a suede coat and knee-high boots for a trip to the races in Cheltenham.

She also looked sensational for Princess Kate's carol concert, in a velvet burgundy suit, but she reserved her most special outfit for December 25th.

For the traditional Christmas morning church outing, Zara was joined by her husband Mike Tindall, along with their daughters, Mia, ten and Lena, six, for the special day, wearing a deep burgundy coat over dark knitwear.

She accessorised her royally-approved look with black suede heeled boots and Lalage Beaumont's 'Odette Mini Dolomite Pebble Print' handbag in the burgundy shade.

The 43-year-old wore her blonde bobbed hair in waves, adding a wine-hued satin headband and statement gold earrings, to complete the elegant style.

Zara clearly puts considerable thought into her Christmas Day outfits. Last year, the royal donned a dark olive green coat, a statement bow headband, black suede boots, and a fashionable box handbag, while 2022 saw her wear burgundy skyscraper heels, a thick woolen grey coat and an elegant fascinator.

Zara wasn't the only royal family member who pulled out all the stops for the special outing.

Princess Kate set the standard for the day in an emerald green coat by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, while the Duchess of Edinburgh looked chic in a cornflower blue ensemble.

Zara's young daughters followed in their mother's fashion footsteps, with Mia sporting a camel coat over a printed dress, and Lena looking sweet in a navy jacket with a pink headband, while Zara's own mother, Princess Anne, looked as effortlessly put together as always in a festive red coat and a furry hat.

