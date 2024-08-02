Meghan Markle nails quiet luxury in $16K Cartier necklace and $1.9K Ralph Lauren outfit in latest appearance

Meghan Markle dazzled in a $16,000 Cartier necklace and chic $1,900 Ralph Lauren coordinates in the teaser for an upcoming interview on CBS.

The Duchess of Sussex, 42, is set to discuss cyber abuse alongside her husband, Prince Harry, in the interview airing on Sunday.

In the clip, Meghan wore her Cartier ‘Juste un Clou’ necklace, a piece she has showcased multiple times, including at the Invictus Games Opening Ceremony. The stunning structured necklace is set with 57 diamonds totalling 0.20 carats.

The Juste un Clou (translating to ‘just a nail’) collection boasts a simple nail transformed into a piece of jewellery with clean lines and unfussy definition. It perfectly encapsulates Meghan’s signature style: understated yet seriously elegant. The simplicity of the cut with the ‘nail head’ covered in diamonds adds a touch of glam without being too overpowering (hello, quiet luxury).

Meghan Markle stuns in latest video

Adding a touch of American style, she looked radiant in Ralph Lauren’s Adrien relaxed fit broadcloth shirt and Evanne trousers, both in a summery mauve hue.

Meghan, known for her natural beauty, wore her hair in loose waves and opted for a light makeup look.

© Getty Meghan has worn the Cartier necklace before

Her flawless complexion was highlighted with a creamy foundation, a touch of highlighter, and a deep pink lip color.

Her eyes were accentuated with black eyeliner and mascara, and her eyebrows were perfectly fluffed with a dark pencil.

© Instagram Meghan looked incredible during Hamptons outing

Her stunning appearance comes after she headed to a business summit in the Hamptons, New York. She appeared on Bobbi Brown's Instagram page at the star-studded bash, which included the CEO and founders of some of the biggest beauty brands in the world, From IT Cosmetics to Bumble & Bumble.

In one picture, the wife of Prince Harry can be seen wearing a tailored, longline waistcoat and matching relaxed trousers in her trademark neutral colour platelet.

© Getty Meghan is known for her incredible style

The tailored two-piece was by St. Agni and looked so good on the former Suits star. She paired down her latest, laid-back look, by pulling hair back in a relaxed style, adding some dainty gold jewellery by Cartier and her Heidi Merrick sunglasses.

The longline waistcoat has arrived just in time for summer and has been a hugely celebrated trend amongst fashionistas.

© Getty Images Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the 2024 ESPY Awards

Underneath a post on sartorial Instagram account Royal Fashion Police, which impressively sources the origins of royal outfits, fans who approved of the whole outfit said:

"Love the wide and long linen trousers! I'm all for the over size trend and Meghan is wonderful in this outfit!", "Chic as ever" and simply "Magnifique."