Lady Kitty Spencer shares rare photos of husband to celebrate Valentine's Day

Princess Diana's niece, Lady Kitty Spencer, was one of the many celebrities and high-profile figures to mark Valentine's Day on Tuesday, sharing some beautiful snaps from her Italian wedding on Instagram.

The 32-year-old, who is Charles Spencer's eldest child, posted some close-up images of her and her husband, millionaire businessman Michael Lewis, as they exchanged vows on their big day. Take a look back at the incredible fireworks display from their reception in the clip below...

WATCH: Lady Kitty Spencer's spectacular wedding fireworks display

The stunning photographs showed the intricate details of their wedding rings and Lady Kitty's Dolce & Gabbana bridal gown.

Lady Kitty simply captioned the gallery: "My Valentine."

The model's younger twin sisters, Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia, were among her followers to comment on the post with a series of red heart emojis.

Lady Kitty and Michael tied the knot in Rome at Villa Aldobrandini on 24 July 2021, with celebrations taking place across the course of three days. The bride wore multiple gowns, all of which were designed by Dolce & Gabbana, for whom she is a brand ambassador.

With long sleeves, puff shoulders and a stunning full skirt, her main wedding dress had similarities to her mother Victoria Lockwood's own gown worn in 1989.

Lady Kitty with sisters, Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza

To coincide with Lady Kitty's first wedding anniversary last year, the Italian designers spoke to Tatler about the making of the dress, saying: "For the main dress she wanted to keep a fairly traditional, clean cut, but at the same time she desired to have a timeless allure."

"One of the inspirations is definitely her love for Italy. Kitty is in love with our beautiful country and its rich history, art and culture," said Domenico Dolce.

Stefano Gabbana added: "But she is also a girl who is very attached to her origins, to England; to her heritage of the great Victorian era. And like all the English people, she has a great passion for all kinds of flowers."

