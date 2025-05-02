Princess Kate's 'daring' highstreet bodycon dress is giving summer 2025 party vibes

The Princess of Wales doesn't tend to wear body-conscious clothes. Of course, she's all about the skinny jeans, but when it comes to the mighty bodycon dress, the wife of Prince William tends to leave that style at home.

However, back in 2011, when Kate, then known as the Duchess of Cambridge, was perhaps a little more daring in her fashion approach, the royal donned a bodycon dress. The design, by luxury high street store Reiss, became a worldwide sellout.

Fashion fans went crazy when the mother-of-three chose a £175 Reiss dress to meet Michelle and Barack Obama at Buckingham Palace.

© AFP via Getty Images Kate wore a Reiss bodycon dress when she met with Michelle Obama in 2011

The ultra-chic 'Shola' dress, which was designed in a stylish, taupe tone, caused the website to crash once the brunette beauty wore it.

© PA Images via Getty Images Kate doesnt often wear bodycon pieces these days - apart from skinny jeans!

And who can blame them? The Princess of Wales was ultimately the first real fashion influencer, hence why the 'Kate Effect' is still as prominent now as ever.

LISTEN: to the latest episode of HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast

Kate's high street style, although worn over 14 years ago, is still a timeless piece that wouldn't look at all out of place today. The 'bandage' frock was the ideal choice to wear to meet Michelle, America's then First Lady, on her and Barack's US state visit to Britain.

© Getty Kate wearing a bodycon style in 2012

The stone colour is flattering on all skin tones and is a reflecting colour, ideal to wear in warm weather, particularly in the heatwave the UK has been experiencing lately. Paired with high heels for an event or even cork wedges and a denim jacket for something more casual, this type of dress would carry you through each season, and is a true investment piece.

AYM's 'Bourne Bodycon Midi Dress', £109, is a great alternative

Although this dress is sadly a past-season buy, we've found a great bodycon style at AYM, made in the same flattering shade, only with slightly more coverage than Kate's 2011 number. The minimal and modest design gives endless styling opportunities and will give you a timeless look, just like the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

© Getty Images Butter yellow is big news for 2025, but nudes are a similar, muted version of the shade

Faded, mutual tones are big news for 2025 - with butter yellow leading the way, but softer beiges will always be a great alternative if pastels aren't your bag.