Princess Kate secretly resurrects Princess Diana's engagement ring - with skinny jeans

On Wednesday, the fabulous Princess of Wales brought the sunshine and looked radiant during the second day of the royal visit to Scotland, alongside husband Prince William.

The royal couple, who have celebrated their 14th anniversary during the two-day trip, met with Countryside Rangers from Mull and Iona Ranger Service to highlight the importance of protecting and championing the natural environment. Embracing the picturesque scenery, Kate looked as chic and well-put together as always in her skinny jeans and blazer combo - a look that the mother-of-two has really embraced in 2025.

The brunette royal nailed country-chic in her dark skinnies and some See By Chloé ankle combat boots.

© Getty Images Kate looked fabulous in her skinny jeans

Enjoying the sunshine, Kate later whipped out a pair of stylish tortoiseshell sunglasses by FINNLAY, which looked amazing with her new, honey-blonde hair.

© PA Images via Getty Images Kate looked incredible wearing her pie-crust blouse

Her cosy yet timeless knitted forest-green jumper was perfectly layered over a ruffled white blouse.

© Alamy Stock Photo The princess teamed the iconic shirt with a heritage blazer

Speaking of her blouse, we noticed that on Wednesday, she had opted for a statement, pie-crust neckline. The said neckline was one her mother-in-law, the late Princess Diana, made famous in the 80s.

Diana made the neckline famous in 80s

Diana often sported the pretty frilled collar, memorably while she was wearing an outfit by Caroline Charles in 1983 and also teamed with a Jasper Conran in 1981.

Princess Diana's engagement ring

Kate was also spotted wearing her late mother-in-law's famous engagement ring.

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Kate's iconic engagement ring is back

It's the first time the royal has been seen with the incredible ring for quite some time - it has been noticeably absent from her finger since she announced that she was going through chemotherapy treatment in 2024.

Princess Charlotte's tribute to Diana

Princess Charlotte also sweetly took a leaf out of her late grandmother's style book with the piecrust neckline, too, in 2024.

LISTEN: to the latest episode of HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast

Celebrating her 9th birthday, Prince William and Kate's only daughter shone in official portrait pictures in celebration of her special day. It had such a springtime feel and featured some gorgeous blossoms as well as the royal herself.

© The Princess of Wales Princess Charlotte on her ninth birthday, wearing a pie-crust top

As always, the portrait was taken by her mother, Princess Kate, at their home in Windsor, and the young royal looked in great spirits, sporting super long, honey-hued hair, and a burgundy cardigan by Cyrillus, over a floral shirt and a navy knitted top, which she paired with a trendy and cute denim skirt. The blooming blouse Charlotte was wearing underneath her jumper had a pie-crust edge. So lovely!