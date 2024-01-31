Crown Princess Victoria looks unbelievable in H&M ballgown with heirloom tiara

Crown Princess Victoria wore the ultimate high-low fashion combo as the Swedish royals stepped out for the French state banquet on Tuesday evening,

The royal, 46, looked beautiful in a one-shouldered gown from H&M, featuring metallic embroidery.

She first wore the custom number for the Nobel Prize ceremony in 2016, so it was a delight to see her bring it back and with the same tiara, nonetheless.

Crown Princess Victoria donned the Napoleonic Cut-Steel Tiara, which dates back to the 1800s, wearing her brunette locks up in her signature low bun.

She wore a smokey eye makeup look, with a berry lip and a sweep of bronzer.

The future queen is a big fan of the Swedish high street chain and has chosen to wear pieces from the brand's Conscious Collection for some major occasions, including for her brother Prince Carl Philip's wedding to Sofia Hellqvist in 2015.

© Getty Victoria wearing the dress in 2016

Victoria was joined at the banquet by her husband, Prince Daniel. The couple are parents to Princess Estelle, who turns 12 on 23 February, and seven-year-old Prince Oscar.

The Swedish royals have welcomed President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron for a two-day state visit.

WATCH: Crown Princess Victoria wows in H&M gown and tiara during France state visit

The banquet took place at the Royal Palace in Sweden, with King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia playing host.

Queen Silvia, 81, looked elegant in a purple lace gown with the Cameo tiara, while her daughter-in-law Princess Sofia, 49, stunned in a blush pink dress with her wedding tiara.

© Jessica Gow/TT/Shutterstock The royals attended a state banquet

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel later stepped out at a business seminar at Stockholm City Hall on Wednesday.

The royal mum-of-two looked chic in a cream pantsuit for the engagement, accessorising with a patterned scarf.

© Getty Victoria and Daniel at the Franco-Swedish business forum in Stockholm

A two-piece is Victoria's go-to uniform for her day-to-day public outings, but she also loves bright colour block dresses and patterned frocks for evening receptions and galas.

