Crown Princess Victoria could be a mob wife in super cinched animal print and knee-high boots

The future Queen of Sweden stepped out in the Swedish snow channeling the viral TikTok trend of the moment - the mob wife.

Crown Princess Victoria, 46, looked so cinched and stylish in a grey leopard print midi dress by Valerie, the Selma Dress with a scooped neckline, boxy shoulder pads, and a floaty skirt.

© Getty Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden attended the inauguration of the Anthropocene Laboratory at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences

The daughter of King Carl XVI Gustaf styled the eye-catching dress that would fit in well in Adriana La Cerva's wardrobe with a surprising chunky black belt that cinched in her look. She also wore a mid-length black coat for an extra layer in the cold weather.

© HBO Adriana La Cerva from The Sopranos is the queen of mob wife style

Coming in at close second after the animal print dress in the style stakes were the Princess' killer knee-high boots by Gianvito Rossi which she is rarely seen in. They featured a pointed toe and added tonnes of glamour.

© Getty Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden rocked a mob wife look

To accessorise her look Victoria added the 'No.1881 Bag' by Vogt – a boxy black shoulder bag which she held as a clutch. Rounding off the outfit were a pair of unexpected skinny silver hoops and her signature low bun.

The future monarch attended the inauguration of the Anthropocene Laboratory at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences. Upon arrival, the royal was greeted by Academy secretary Hans Ellegren.

© Getty Crown Princess Victoria channeled the trend of the moment with her animal print

The Swedish royal has filled her diary with public engagements since the beginning of the year. Victoria was seen in a stylish navy ensemble earlier this week when she met with the Ambassador of the United States ahead of their visit to the U.S.

She rocked the ‘Billie’ top by Malina with the matching 'Anissa' skirt from the same brand. Victoria also popped on a pair of timeless designer heels – the 'Navy Suede Pumps' by Yves Saint Laurent.

To the following Diplomatic Reception, Her Majesty channeled Carrie Bradshaw in a metallic midi skater skirt by Andiata that was put together with the 'Meghan’ ivory silk blouse by Vesna W Stockholm.

The star of the show was her gorgeous Cleo Boucle Jacket – a cropped textured number from Mayla which brought out the metallic hues of the iridescent skirt. The finishing touch to the outfit was added in the form of the '85 Sand Leather Pumps' from Marzio and the 'Jewellery Baroque Pearl Earrings' from Craving For.

Her trademark low bun was raised an inch or two giving the look a preppy yet balletic feel. Even at the most glamorous of receptions, Victoria keeps her makeup natural to allow her natural glowy skin to shine through.

© Getty Crown Princess Victoria rocked a Barbie-worthy power suit

The royal opted for a bolder look when she showed off her Barbie-worthy style skills. Victoria was the people's princess in a hot pink power suit by high street brand Zara which had black button accents.

She broke up the pink with her ivory silk shirt and added black heeled ankle boots by Gianvito Rossi to match her black leather crossbody bag by YSL.