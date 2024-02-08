Crown Princess Victoria is the ultimate Barbiecore queen in hot pink Zara power suit

With the viral mob wife trend hitting the scene in a loud fur-clad way, there will be many of us clinging onto the uber-girly appeal of the Barbie-core aesthetic that took the world by storm in 2023. Not even the royals are immune from the last sparkly pink clutches of the trend, as Crown Princess Victoria proved on Wednesday.

The Swedish royal, 46, looked stunning as she stepped out for an outing in Stockholm where she rocked a hot pink power suit that looked straight from the Dreamhouse wardrobe. Victoria's single-breasted suit was from high-street retailer Zara and featured black button detailing.

© Getty Crown Princess Victoria rocked a Barbie-worthy power suit

The future queen added an ivory silk blouse, the 'Jill' style from sustainable Swedish brand Vesna W Stockholm to break up the pink colour block moment and blended in a touch of luxury in the form of her 'Le Maillon Black Leather Satchel Bag' by Yves Saint Laurent.

© Getty Victoria was serving Barbie workwear vibes

She also re-wore her ‘Levy 85 Black Leather Ankle Boots' by Gianvito Rossi, one of Meghan Markle and Princess Kate's go-to footwear brands. Her hair was styled in her signature low bun that was slicked away from her face. Her skin looked lit from within thanks to her barely-there makeup look.

© Getty Crown Princess Victoria viewed the exhibition Nordic Life in a stylish suit

The royal stepped out to attend the opening of the Nordic museum exhibition 'Nordic Life' at Nordiska Museet. She was seen viewing the artifacts on display and even cut the ribbon to mark the occasion.

© Getty Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden cut the ribbon at the opening

Victoria was a vision when she stepped out sporting a more muted aesthetic last week. The Princess styled a cream single-breasted Andiata blazer with the coordinating 'Kamille 3' wide-leg trousers and a cream fine knit top.

She continued the minimalist feel with a pair of suede ankle boots by Marzio Stockholm with a pointed toe in an off-white hue. The finishing touches were added in the form of her vintage 1950s-inspired accessories - the Tous Les Bateaux du Monde style from Hermes, and a classic quilted Chanel clutch in cream.

© Getty Victoria met the Stockholm City Council chairman Olle Burrell and Stockholm City mayor Karin Wanngard

The Princess stepped out for the Franco-Swedish business forum in Stockholm alongside her husband Prince Daniel, as well as French President Emmanuel Macron and King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden.

© Shutterstock Crown Princess Victoria visited Cranfield University as part of the official visit to the United Kingdom

Victoria loves to add a silk neck-scarf to jazz up a colour block outfit. The mother-of two ditched the neutrals last December when her visit to Cranfield University called for a lime and purple eye-catching scarf to go with her purple longline coat.

© Shutterstock Crown Princess Victoria brought back a H&M Conscious gown from 2016

As with her Zara suit, it is clear that the Crown Princess is not afraid to rock a high street look, even to the most ritzy of events. In January the royal was all smiles for the French state banquet at the Royal Palace in a custom H&M ballgown in grey with silver metallic embroidery.

She styled the unexpected look with the Napoleonic Cut-Steel Tiara, which dates back to the 1800s.

© Getty Victoria wearing the dress in 2016

Carl XVI Gustaf's daughter is a big fan of the Swedish high street chain and has chosen to wear pieces from the brand's Conscious Collection for major occasions, including for her brother Prince Carl Philip's wedding to Sofia Hellqvist in 2015.

DISCOVER: Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden channels Princess Kate in ultra-chic power suit

She previously wore the piece to the Nobel Prize ceremony in 2016 where she styled it with reflective gold stilettos and a rhinestone-encrusted clutch.