Surprising royal makes shimmering appearance in head-to-toe Chanel at Bal d'Ete
Princess Alexandra of Hanover arrives at the Bal D'Ete © GC Images

The Monaco royal appeared at the star-studded event in Paris

Josh Osman
Junior Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Actors, socialites and artists came together for, by far, the most exclusive celebration of Paris Couture Week: Le Bal d'Ete, where approximately 300 guests gathered for a celebration at the Palais du Louvre's Musée des Arts Décoratifs.

However, the most eagle-eyed royal watchers may have noticed that one royal family member made a very low-key appearance at the event that flew under the radar.

Princess Alexandra of Hanover, the rarely-seen daughter of Princess Caroline of Monaco, showed up at the event alongside her boyfriend Ben-Sylvester Strautman.

The Monaco royal wore a gorgeous black gown from Chanel's Spring/Summer 2022 Couture Collection, which featured a figure-hugging silhouette and fell just her ankles.

Through the bodice, the dress featured a translucent design with shimmering diamond-like embellishments in red and white over a black and grey pattern resembling herringbone.

Ben Sylvester Strautmann and Princess Alexandra of Hanover arrives at the Bal D'Ete At The MusÃ©e Des Arts DÃ©coratifs on July 06, 2025 in Paris, France.© GC Images
Princess Alexandra and her boyfriend looked incredibly glamorous

To accessorise, she brought out a black clutch with a beautiful satin bow, and a matching pair of pumps, also from Chanel. Rounding it all off, she wore earrings with white gold, onyx and diamonds from Cartier.

The Bal d'Ete was a fashion hotspot

Princess Alexandra wasn't the only well-dressed guest at the incredible fundraiser gala: an array of the most glamorous celebrities showed up in their best attire for the event.

Scroll down to take a look at some of our favourite looks from the night…

Sofia Coppola attends the photocall during the Bal D'Ete At The MusÃ©e Des Arts DÃ©coratifs on July 06, 2025 in Paris, France. © Getty Images

Film director Sofia Coppola, the artistic director of the Bal d'Ete this year, looked absolutely incredible in a custom dress from Chanel, with ruffles on the sleeves and along the bodice, and a belted waist. 

She accessorised with a gorgeous pair of pink satin pumps that matched the dress perfectly.

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons arrives at the Bal D'Ete At The MusÃ©e Des Arts DÃ©coratifs on July 06, 2025 in Paris, France. © GC Images

Hollywood's favourite cult movie couple, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, were both stunning at the event. She stunned in a gorgeous silver Chanel dress, while her husband looked incredibly dapper in a classic black-tie-ready suit, debuting a longer hairstyle than he's typically seen with.

James Righton and Keira Knightley arrives at the Bal D'Ete At The MusÃ©e Des Arts DÃ©coratifs on July 06, 2025 in Paris, France. © GC Images

Actress Keira Knightley looked radiant in a floor-length white Chanel gown, that featured a structured black collar and round silver buttons, that featured tiny white pearls for a modern edge to the look.

PenÃ©lope Cruz attends the photocall during the Bal D'Ete At The MusÃ©e Des Arts DÃ©coratifs on July 06, 2025 in Paris, France. © Getty Images

Penelope Cruz also wore Chanel – the Spanish actress opted for a purple dress from the Spring 2025 couture collection. It featured sheer fabric on the skirt and the bodice, with shimmering elements on the tiered section of the skirt and around the neckline. 

