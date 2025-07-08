Surprising royal makes shimmering appearance in head-to-toe Chanel at Bal d'Ete

Actors, socialites and artists came together for, by far, the most exclusive celebration of Paris Couture Week: Le Bal d'Ete, where approximately 300 guests gathered for a celebration at the Palais du Louvre's Musée des Arts Décoratifs.

However, the most eagle-eyed royal watchers may have noticed that one royal family member made a very low-key appearance at the event that flew under the radar.

Princess Alexandra of Hanover, the rarely-seen daughter of Princess Caroline of Monaco, showed up at the event alongside her boyfriend Ben-Sylvester Strautman.

The Monaco royal wore a gorgeous black gown from Chanel's Spring/Summer 2022 Couture Collection, which featured a figure-hugging silhouette and fell just her ankles.

Through the bodice, the dress featured a translucent design with shimmering diamond-like embellishments in red and white over a black and grey pattern resembling herringbone.

© GC Images Princess Alexandra and her boyfriend looked incredibly glamorous

To accessorise, she brought out a black clutch with a beautiful satin bow, and a matching pair of pumps, also from Chanel. Rounding it all off, she wore earrings with white gold, onyx and diamonds from Cartier.

The Bal d'Ete was a fashion hotspot

Princess Alexandra wasn't the only well-dressed guest at the incredible fundraiser gala: an array of the most glamorous celebrities showed up in their best attire for the event.

Scroll down to take a look at some of our favourite looks from the night…

© Getty Images Film director Sofia Coppola, the artistic director of the Bal d'Ete this year, looked absolutely incredible in a custom dress from Chanel, with ruffles on the sleeves and along the bodice, and a belted waist. She accessorised with a gorgeous pair of pink satin pumps that matched the dress perfectly.

© GC Images Hollywood's favourite cult movie couple, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, were both stunning at the event. She stunned in a gorgeous silver Chanel dress, while her husband looked incredibly dapper in a classic black-tie-ready suit, debuting a longer hairstyle than he's typically seen with.

© GC Images Actress Keira Knightley looked radiant in a floor-length white Chanel gown, that featured a structured black collar and round silver buttons, that featured tiny white pearls for a modern edge to the look.