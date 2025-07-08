Surprising royal makes shimmering appearance in head-to-toe Chanel at Bal d'Ete

Actors, socialites and artists came together for, by far, the most exclusive celebration of Paris Couture Week: Le Bal d'Ete, where approximately 300 guests gathered for a celebration at the Palais du Louvre's Musée des Arts Décoratifs.
However, the most eagle-eyed royal watchers may have noticed that one royal family member made a very low-key appearance at the event that flew under the radar.
Princess Alexandra of Hanover, the rarely-seen daughter of Princess Caroline of Monaco, showed up at the event alongside her boyfriend Ben-Sylvester Strautman.
The Monaco royal wore a gorgeous black gown from Chanel's Spring/Summer 2022 Couture Collection, which featured a figure-hugging silhouette and fell just her ankles.
Through the bodice, the dress featured a translucent design with shimmering diamond-like embellishments in red and white over a black and grey pattern resembling herringbone.
To accessorise, she brought out a black clutch with a beautiful satin bow, and a matching pair of pumps, also from Chanel. Rounding it all off, she wore earrings with white gold, onyx and diamonds from Cartier.
The Bal d'Ete was a fashion hotspot
Princess Alexandra wasn't the only well-dressed guest at the incredible fundraiser gala: an array of the most glamorous celebrities showed up in their best attire for the event.
Scroll down to take a look at some of our favourite looks from the night…