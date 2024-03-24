Princess Alexandra, 24, makes rare appearance alongside boyfriend Ben Sylvester Strautmann

Princess Alexandra and Ben Sylvester Strautmann are one stylish couple! Dressed for the 'Disco' theme at this year's Bal de la Rose (Rose Ball) in Monaco, the couple – who began dating in 2017 – were pictured at the annual benefit on Saturday night.

© Getty Princess Caroline of Hanover, Charlotte Casiraghi, Princess Alexandra of Hanover and Ben Sylvester Strautmann at the Salle des Étoiles

Reuniting with members of the Monégasque Royal Family, Alexandra, 24, and Ben, 25, were pictured alongside her mother, Princess Caroline of Hanover and her half-sister, Charlotte Casiraghi. Beatrice Borromeo, Pierre Casiraghi, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene were also in attendance.

Epitomising elegance at the 2024 fundraiser, Princess Alexandra turned heads in a black satin gown complete with a statement bow at the waist. Tucking her brunette hair behind her ears, the royal showcased a pair of diamond droplet earrings, which previously belonged to Princess Caroline.

© Getty Princess Alexandra stepped out in a black satin gown

Elevating her classic LBD, Alexandra was also spotted carrying the $2,700 Mini Besace Clea from Celine. Meanwhile, Ben – who hails from a wealthy German family – put on a dapper display in a classic tuxedo. Little is known about the young scion, although Tatler reports that he grew up in Monaco before meeting the Princess.

Creative control of the event, held to raise funds for the Princess Grace Foundation, was handed to legendary fashion designer, Christian Louboutin, this year. Transforming the Salle des Étoiles into a haze of neon and sparkle, the venue was decked out with beautiful disco balls at every turn.

© Getty Images The dress code for this year's Rose Ball was 'disco'

It was the late Princess Grace of Monaco who first established the Rose Ball in 1954. The annual event takes place every March and allows international high society individuals to gather in an ambience of "radiance and festivity".

But, first and foremost, it's an internationally recognised charity event with all proceeds and other prizes going to the Princess Grace Foundation, which aims to "help people and children in need by developing humanitarian and philanthropic projects."

While an extremely private couple, Alexandra and Ben are regularly in attendance at royal events. Prior to their appearance at the Rose Ball, the pair were last spotted riding in a vintage car during a parade to mark the birth of the late Rainer III, Prince of Monaco, on May 31, 2023.

© Getty Alexandra and Ben were latest spotted during a parade to mark the birth of the late Rainer III, Prince of Monaco, on May 31, 2023

Aside from royal engagements, fans have also spotted the couple at the F1 Grand Prix in Monte Carlo. Pictured walking around the Circuit de Monaco on May 27, 2023, Alexandra and Ben kept close, holding hands and later linking arms as they watched the final qualifying.

© Getty The couple began dating in 2017

They were equally loved up at the Celine show, on February 10, 2023, in Paris. Rocking up in matching leather jackets, Alexandra and Ben might just be one of the most fashionable royal couples on the social circuit right now.