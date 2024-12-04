Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Louis Ducruet and his wife Marie welcome second baby - see sweet name
Subscribe
Louis Ducruet and his wife Marie welcome second baby - see sweet name
Louis Ducruet and his wife Marie© Getty

Louis Ducruet and his wife Marie welcome second baby - see sweet name

The royal dad is the eldest child of Princess Stephanie of Monaco

Sharnaz Shahid
Deputy Online Editor
5 minutes ago
Share this:

Louis Ducruet and his wife Marie have announced the arrival of their second child, a baby girl called Constance Ducruet. 

The delighted couple, already parents to a daughter, Victoire, shared their joy with family and well-wishers as they welcomed their newest bundle of joy. 

Louis and Marie Ducruet © Getty
Louis and Marie Ducruet have welcomed their second child together

The couple shared the happy news on Instagram on Wednesday evening, posting a series of heartwarming pictures of their newborn bonding with her elder sister, Victoire.

"Our family is growing again with the arrival of our little Constance [heart emoji] Someone was eager to meet her," wrote proud mum Marie. 

Louis, the son of Princess Stéphanie of Monaco, and Marie announced their second pregnancy in June. 

View post on Instagram
 

They shared adorable photos of Victoire wearing an embroidered pink sweatshirt that read "Big Sis" while their pet dog, Pancake, posed in a burgundy bib playfully declaring: "Oh no, not again! 2024." 

"Pancake and Goldilocks have an announcement to make... they are expecting a new sibling, the family is growing," Marie captioned the cute snap, as she revealed their nickname for Victoire. 

Marie and Louis Ducruet announce second pregnancy© Instagram / @marieducruet
Marie and Louis announced their second pregnancy in June

Since Victoire’s arrival in April 2023, Marie and Louis have shared glimpses of their growing family through social media, delighting royal fans with snapshots of their life as parents.

In an interview with HELLO! in January, the pair spoke about the inspiration behind their daughter's name. Louis said: "I really wanted our daughter to have an old French name that's not common these days." 

Louis with his sister, Pauline (left), and mother Stephanie (right)© Getty
Louis with his sister, Pauline (left), and mother Stephanie (right)

Marie added: "Victoire has two middle names. Maguy is a homage to Louis's paternal grandmother, and Lam Huong is my grandmother's Vietnamese name." 

Marie and Louis met as students in 2011 and after a long-term relationship, they married in July 2019 with the bride wearing three stunning looks on her big day.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

COMING UP...

  • Kings who died in battle
  • Princess Catherine's festive wardrobe
  • Christmas at Windsor Castle

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More