Louis Ducruet and his wife Marie welcome second baby - see sweet name

Louis Ducruet and his wife Marie have announced the arrival of their second child, a baby girl called Constance Ducruet.

The delighted couple, already parents to a daughter, Victoire, shared their joy with family and well-wishers as they welcomed their newest bundle of joy.

© Getty Louis and Marie Ducruet have welcomed their second child together

The couple shared the happy news on Instagram on Wednesday evening, posting a series of heartwarming pictures of their newborn bonding with her elder sister, Victoire.

"Our family is growing again with the arrival of our little Constance [heart emoji] Someone was eager to meet her," wrote proud mum Marie.

Louis, the son of Princess Stéphanie of Monaco, and Marie announced their second pregnancy in June.

They shared adorable photos of Victoire wearing an embroidered pink sweatshirt that read "Big Sis" while their pet dog, Pancake, posed in a burgundy bib playfully declaring: "Oh no, not again! 2024."

"Pancake and Goldilocks have an announcement to make... they are expecting a new sibling, the family is growing," Marie captioned the cute snap, as she revealed their nickname for Victoire.

© Instagram / @marieducruet Marie and Louis announced their second pregnancy in June

Since Victoire’s arrival in April 2023, Marie and Louis have shared glimpses of their growing family through social media, delighting royal fans with snapshots of their life as parents.

In an interview with HELLO! in January, the pair spoke about the inspiration behind their daughter's name. Louis said: "I really wanted our daughter to have an old French name that's not common these days."

© Getty Louis with his sister, Pauline (left), and mother Stephanie (right)

Marie added: "Victoire has two middle names. Maguy is a homage to Louis's paternal grandmother, and Lam Huong is my grandmother's Vietnamese name."

Marie and Louis met as students in 2011 and after a long-term relationship, they married in July 2019 with the bride wearing three stunning looks on her big day.