Princess Kate divides opinion in hat we never expected from her

The Princess of Wales joined Prince William, King Charles, Queen Camilla and more senior royals in Balmoral this weekend

A royal church outing always provides us with fashion inspiration, and Princess Kate's latest look is certainly no exception.

The Princess of Wales joined her husband Prince William and other senior members of the royal family including King Charles and Queen Camilla at church in Balmoral on Sunday, and we were pleasantly surprised by her look. Usually favouring a wide-brimmed, My Fair Lady style hat, this time Kate opted for a feather-embellished trilby.

Photos obtained by the MailOnline show Princess Kate, 41, arriving at church, peering out of the window while showcasing her country chic headpiece in all its glory.

The hat in question was Hicks & Brown's 'Suffolk Fedora with Gamebird Feather in Dark Brown', which retails for £99, and fans left were divided about whether the look was appropriate for church.

© Hicks & Brown Princess Kate wore the Hicks & Brown 'Suffolk Fedora with Gamebird Feather in Dark Brown' in photos that have emerged online

One fan commented: "I don’t like when she wears that style of hat," while another argued it was the hairstyle that dragged the look down. "I don't think this hat works with that hairstyle, it seems like an odd choice to me," they said.

We personally think the look is a winner and Kate nailed the brief, as ever. Many other fans agreed, with one fashion follower declaring: "I have the same hat and I wear it everywhere. Nothing wrong with wearing one for church," while another agreed, "It is EXACTLY the hat for Church in the countryside in Scotland."

Kate also sported a tweed jacket for the special occasion, which saw the senior royals reunite in Scotland for the first time since the late Queen Elizabeth II's passing.

© Getty Princess Kate and Prince William have headed to Balmoral to end the summer

The royal mum mixed things up in the hair department, styling her brunette locks in a low bun. She accessorised with beautiful drop earrings, most likely her beloved citrine pear drop earrings.

While her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were not in attendance at the Balmoral church service, it's thought the Wales youngsters have joined their parents in Scotland ahead of their return to school in September.

© Getty The royals have congregated at Balmoral castle for the first time since Queen Elizabeth II's death

It's likely the family will be reunited with William's cousins and their families during their stay, including Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Princess Kate has been lying low in recent weeks, enjoying a well-deserved break from her constant royal engagements.

She was last spotted at a music festival hosted at Houghton Hall in Norfolk, enjoying a low-key outing with friends.

© Photo: Getty Images Princess Kate usually favours a wide-brimmed hat so it was a pleasant surprise to see her in a trilby

According to Richard Eden from The Daily Mail, the royal attended the 24-hour music festival after visiting her neighbours, the Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley David and Rose.

She reportedly partied until the small hours and sipped on margaritas on the 1,000-acre estate.