Lady Amelia Spencer is the new black swan of 2025 in semi-sheer ballerina mini

Lady Amelia Spencer looked incredible in a new picture the model shared on her Instagram of herself and her twin sister, Lady Eliza Spencer, wearing matching ballerina dresses. Eliza donned a butter yellow dress by Ermanno Scervino that had a semi-sheer skirt and guipure lace detail, and Amelia opted for a black version of the same gown, which had a distinctively Black Swan style connotation about it. The film Black Swan, which was released in 2010 and starred Natalie Portman, showcased some incredible 'balletcore' moments and included a fabulous black tutu, which became synonymous with the movie's concept.

What is balletcore?

We love Amelia's version - it had a modern element to it, due to the short skirt, and with her striking blonde hair teased back into a dazzling bun, it was quite the dramatic look. Dresses like these can be worn for evening events with high heels and statement bags. The key is to try to keep accessories to the bare minimum, letting the dress do all the talking, taking centre stage. Balletcore is seen as an ultra-feminine style that's inspired by professional dancers' rehearsal gear. The hashtag #balletcore has been searched millions of times over on TikTok, with many creators embracing tights, tutus, wrap-over tops, and of course, ballet pumps.

The twins looked stunning in their ballerina Ermanno Scervino gowns

Spencer sisters' fashion week moment

Last week, the fashionable twins were pictured celebrating the Really Wild's 2025 Autumn-Winter Collection. Looking impeccably chic, the stunning pair rocked matching velvet power suits in navy and deep green. Underneath, Princess Diana's nieces wore satin blouses and left their cascading blonde hair down in natural waves.

© Â©Nick Harvey 2025 The Spencer sisters looked beautiful in their matching outfits

The twin connection

Amelia and Eliza have a very special bond. "We've always had a unique understanding of each other. We often know exactly what the other is thinking," Amelia exclusively told HELLO!. "We've had countless moments where we can feel what the other is going through without saying a word."

The twins also have an elder sister, Lady Kitty Spencer, and a younger brother, Louis, Viscount Althorp, as well as half-siblings – Ned, Lady Lara, and Lady Charlotte. Amelia tied the knot with fitness freelancer and wellness ambassador Greg Mallett at Quoin Rock wine estate in Stellenbosch, South Africa, two years ago, while Eliza has been with her partner, Channing Millerd, for nine years.