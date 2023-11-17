Natalie Portman's appearance stuns fans with look reminiscent of Black Swan ballerina

It's been almost 13 years since Natalie Portman earned her Best Actress Oscar for her role in Black Swan and she gave fans a flashback to the famed ballet movie with her red carpet look on Thursday.

The star stepped out for Netflix's May December premiere in Los Angeles at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and made sure all eyes were on her.

Natalie looked radiant in a strapless, black mini dress with bold, feather detailing over her left side.

The edgy skirt was reminiscent of a ballet tutu and the cinched waist accentuated Natalie's petite frame.

Rather than pulling her hair back into a slick dancer's bun, Natalie opted to wear her locks loose and she looked stunning.

© Getty Images Natalie's outfit gave off Black Swan vibes

Standing alongside her co-stars, including Julianne Moore and Charles Melton, Natalie oozed Hollywood glamour.

While her outfit looked like it belonged in the 2011 thriller, she was there to promote her latest movie which is a romance drama.

© Getty Natalie Portman in Black Swan

IMDB's description of the film reads: "Twenty years after their notorious tabloid romance, a married couple buckle under the pressure when a Hollywood actress meets them to do research for a film about their past."

Natalie's real-life romance with her husband, Benjamin Millepied, has also come under scrutiny recently and they are reportedly now separated.

© Getty Images Natalie and Benjamin have reportedly split

She met the French dancer and choreographer on the set of Black Swan and they went on to marry and have two children, Aleph, 12, and Amalia, six, together.

However, in June 2023, Voici published a report claiming Benjamin had an extra-marital affair. They have been spotted on numerous occasions together since, but without their wedding rings.

© Getty Images Natalie shares two children with Benjamin

The couple have maintained a tight lid on their private life in the midst of it all, choosing to keep their family life away from the spotlight.

France has been their primary home over the years, although they've maintained a property in California too.

Speaking about the differences between her estranged husband's home country and Los Angeles, she told Jimmy Kimmel in 2016: "Everyone smiles a lot here. It's so nice. They're more cool in France," she said.

© Getty Images Natalie and Benjamin split their time between France and LA

"I didn't realize I got used to it until I got here and I was so surprised! Someone would smile at my child and I'd be, 'What a good person.' People are really lovely here," Natalie added. "I feel there's a lot of rules of politeness and codes of behavior there you have to follow. It's a lot looser here."

