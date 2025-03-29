Lady Amelia Spencer is the spitting image of late aunt Diana in adorable throwback photo

Lady Amelia Spencer and Greg Mallett have recently celebrated their second anniversary, posting unseen photos from their lavish wedding – but they've also shared some throwback pictures from a little earlier in their lives, and the pair are adorable.

Taking to Instagram, the couple created a joint post with a photo of each of them from when they were at school, and they're so cute!

© Instagram Lady Amelia Spencer and Greg Mallett looked adorable in the throwback photos

The pair penned in the caption: "Sharing our school photo today in support of @greatormondst 's first School Photo Day [blue heart emoji]".

They continued: "We are so proud and honoured to support you and are in awe of what you do."

Lady Amelia's remarkable resemblance to her late aunt Diana is uncanny, from the eyes to the expressions, and Greg's got the exact same smile as a kid that he does now.

Lady Amelia and Greg commemorated Great Ormond Street's School Photo Day

The cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry and her fitness coach husband shared the photo to celebrate Great Ormond Street Charity's first ever school photo day, where world famous photographer Rankin was commissioned to take portraits of children in hospital.

On Instagram, the charity shared the series of photos, captioning the post: "Introducing GOSH Charity's first ever School Photo Day, taken by world-renowned photographer, Rankin."

It continued: "Every child deserves to have important milestones captured and celebrated. But children in hospital often miss out on these special moments, including their yearly school photo."

The caption concluded: "So GOSH Charity decided to change this. Their School Photo Day has helped provide families at GOSH with new memories and a keepsake to fill any missing gaps on the wall."

Lady Amelia and Greg recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary

Last week, Amelia, the daughter of Charles Spencer, shared a series of beautiful photos from her glamorous South Africa wedding to Greg in 2023.

Captioning the Instagram carousel of photos, she wrote: "2 years. In this life and the next."

In addition to capturing her Versace lace wedding dress at every angle, the pictures shared a rare look at her lesser-seen bridal outfit: a Pronovias backless mini-dress with puffed shoulders, a sweetheart neckline and an embellished bodice.

She rounded off the outfit with pearl-encrusted Jimmy Choo heels and a chic hairpiece in her balletic bun.

Get a glimpse into their incredible wedding below...