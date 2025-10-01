Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lady Gabriella Windsor just wore the most Carrie Bradshaw-style dress - in sumptuous satin
The second cousin of King Charles III looked incredible in a SJP-style dress at a black tie event, held at the Plaza Hotel in New York City

Lady Gabriella Windsor attends day one of Royal Ascot 2024 at Ascot Racecourse on June 18, 2024 in Ascot, England© WireImage
Laura Sutcliffe
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Lady Gabriella Windsor looked so stylish at the 25th Annual BrazilFoundation Gala, which was held at the  Plaza Hotel in NYC. The royal, who is a co-chair of the BrazilFoundation wowed onlookers in a delightful, corsage dress in a bright turquoise blue, by Patbo. The dazzling style had spaghetti straps, a glorious, slinky shape, and the fancy frock was adorned with a large floral motif at the bust. The royal wore her blonde hair slicked back, and natural makeup highlighted her pretty features. She accessorised with eye-catching gold drop earrings and a bracelet.

It really reminded us of a dress that Sarah Jessica Parker wore in the poster advertising the second season of And Just Like That in 2023. The mother-of-three, who plays the world's most recognisable fashion icon Carrie Bradshaw, wowed in a fuchsia pink dress by Christian Siriano that was customised with a giant M&S Schmalberg flower. It was such a bold statement piece and really nodded to the character's love of flowers and trending accessories.

Lady Gabriella Windsor at the Plaza Hotel, in New York© Harts/BFA.com/Shutterstock
Lady Gabriella Windsor at the Plaza Hotel, in New York

The Princess of Wales dressing like Carrie Bradshaw

Sarah Jessica Parker is seen filming And Just Like That in 2021, rewearing THOSE Manolos© GC Images

Carrie Bradshaw made the Manolo Blahnik Hangisi shoe famous

Manolo Blahnik pumps

 It's not just Lady Gabriella who has been influenced by the Sex and the City superstar, but the Princess of Wales, too! The shoes that are synonymous with Carrie have to be the Manolo Blahnik Hangisi's - the beautiful blue satin buckle pump. These satin, court shoes, woven from the finest silk, in a vibrant cobalt blue, encrusted with a crystallised brooch, and were worn on her wedding day to Mr Big, and were truly seen as her very own, Cinderella stamps.

British artist Jamie Coreth poses with his painting of Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, unveiled at the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge on June 23, 2022© Getty

Kate wore the shoes in a portrait painting

 In 2022, Kate wore the same Manolo Blahnik Hangisi pumps made famous by the fictional protagonist Carrie in Sex and the City. The royal wore a green pair of the iconic heels in the portrait of herself and Prince William, which was unveiled at the University of Cambridge’s Fitzwilliam Museum.

kate middleton cream knitted dress royal tour canada© Photo: Getty Images

Kate looked fabulous in the knitted Alexander McQueen number

Alexander McQueen dress

Back in 2011, the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis wore a cream knitted dress by Alexander McQueen, which had a built-in necktie and dark blue piped detail at the hem, during the fifth day of her Canadian tour.

sarah jessica parker navy blue knitted dress© Photo: Getty Images

Sarah wore the same dress in navy blue

Sarah Jessica actually wore the same style years before, while supporting husband Matthew Broderick when he was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2006. She wore the dress in the opposite colourway to Kate - navy with cream piping! She amped up the look by adding contrasting red heels. 


