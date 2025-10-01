Lady Gabriella Windsor just wore the most Carrie Bradshaw-style dress - in sumptuous satin

Lady Gabriella Windsor looked so stylish at the 25th Annual BrazilFoundation Gala, which was held at the Plaza Hotel in NYC. The royal, who is a co-chair of the BrazilFoundation wowed onlookers in a delightful, corsage dress in a bright turquoise blue, by Patbo. The dazzling style had spaghetti straps, a glorious, slinky shape, and the fancy frock was adorned with a large floral motif at the bust. The royal wore her blonde hair slicked back, and natural makeup highlighted her pretty features. She accessorised with eye-catching gold drop earrings and a bracelet.

It really reminded us of a dress that Sarah Jessica Parker wore in the poster advertising the second season of And Just Like That in 2023. The mother-of-three, who plays the world's most recognisable fashion icon Carrie Bradshaw, wowed in a fuchsia pink dress by Christian Siriano that was customised with a giant M&S Schmalberg flower. It was such a bold statement piece and really nodded to the character's love of flowers and trending accessories.

© Harts/BFA.com/Shutterstock Lady Gabriella Windsor at the Plaza Hotel, in New York

The Princess of Wales dressing like Carrie Bradshaw

© GC Images Carrie Bradshaw made the Manolo Blahnik Hangisi shoe famous Manolo Blahnik pumps It's not just Lady Gabriella who has been influenced by the Sex and the City superstar, but the Princess of Wales, too! The shoes that are synonymous with Carrie have to be the Manolo Blahnik Hangisi's - the beautiful blue satin buckle pump. These satin, court shoes, woven from the finest silk, in a vibrant cobalt blue, encrusted with a crystallised brooch, and were worn on her wedding day to Mr Big, and were truly seen as her very own, Cinderella stamps.

© Getty Kate wore the shoes in a portrait painting In 2022, Kate wore the same Manolo Blahnik Hangisi pumps made famous by the fictional protagonist Carrie in Sex and the City. The royal wore a green pair of the iconic heels in the portrait of herself and Prince William, which was unveiled at the University of Cambridge’s Fitzwilliam Museum.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Kate's best outfits over the past ten years

© Photo: Getty Images Kate looked fabulous in the knitted Alexander McQueen number Alexander McQueen dress Back in 2011, the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis wore a cream knitted dress by Alexander McQueen, which had a built-in necktie and dark blue piped detail at the hem, during the fifth day of her Canadian tour.

