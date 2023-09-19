Princess Kate proves the power of this fashion editor-approved wardrobe staple

On Tuesday the Princess of Wales visited Streets of Growth - a not-for-profit youth intervention charity in Aldgate, east London, where she spoke to workers, greeted young people and even stopped for selfies.

For the occasion, Princess Kate wore a two-piece suit with a surprisingly different silhouette to usual. Her choice of base layer, however, hasn’t changed for any of her recent outings, and proves why every fashion editor has one in their wardrobe…

© Getty Princess Kate rocks a camel suit and classic white tee during Streets of Growth visit

Kate wore a camel coloured blazer and trousers set from Roland Mouret. She opted for her usual single breasted jacket, but paired it with longer length, high-waisted wide-leg trousers instead of her usual cigarette shape, giving the outfit a contemporary, refreshing feel.

She paired it with suede Gianvito Rossi pumps in a similar sandy hue (pairing her shoes and outfit colour is one of her signature styling hacks) and simple citrine cushion drop earrings.

© Getty The Princess of Wales poses for a selfie during her visit at Streets of Growth

Underneath her blazer, the stylish princess layered with a fitted white t-shirt that gave her look an air of casualness.

© Mark Cuthbert The Princess is constantly proving the power of a good-quality white base layer

Though a t-shirt may seem like a basic item, Kate has proven consecutively over recent weeks just how effective a crisp, well-fitted tee can be. She’s worn multiple suits for many occasions, and her base layer helps her looks to appear polished yet not too formal, and completely elevates the classic suit.

© Getty The princess opted for all white to watch the Rugby World Cup earlier this month

Whether it’s with a suit and heels like Kate, wide-leg trousers and trainers, or under a blazer with jeans, a fitted white t-shirt is the simple, cost-effective staple item adored by influencers and fashion editors alike to pair with quite literally any outfit.

If a wardrobe replenishment is on the cards in time for the autumn/winter season, ensure a good quality base layer is on the list. The Hello! Fashion team recently shared their favourite white tees, and they’re utterly affordable…