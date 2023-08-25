Princess Kate's £78k sheer university dress set to get everyone talking again

Princess Kate's sheer dress that made Prince William fall in love with her (or so the story goes!) is once again hitting the headlines this week.

According to new reports, the upcoming series of The Crown will recreate the exact moment a young Prince William watched Kate Middleton strut down the catwalk at a St Andrews University fashion show in 2002. The striking see-through dress went on to sell for £78,000 and has gone down in history as the royal's most daring fashion look of all time.

Production for the sixth series of the Netflix show has now wrapped, with The Sun reporting that actors Ed McVey, 22, and Meg Bellamy, 20, who have been cast as the young Prince and Princess of Wales respectively, have filmed the moment William was first blown away by Kate's beauty.

Costume designer Amy Roberts will no doubt have fun recreating the Charlotte Todd-designed sheer dress in question, a strapless design in soft khaki with a teal band running across the bust.

© Shutterstock Princess Kate's sheer dress at a St Andrews fashion show is set to be recreated in series six of The Crown

With her long brown hair styled in tumbling curls and a feather embellished braid in her hair, young Kate looked just like a model so it's not hard to see why Prince William was reportedly left open-mouthed by her appearance on the runway!

Prince William, who allegedly paid £200 for a front-row seat, is said to have turned to his friend and whispered, "Wow, Kate's hot!," when she strutted down the catwalk at St. Andrews Bay Hotel.

© Getty The see-through knitted dress, designed by Charlotte Todd, sold for £78,000 at auction

It wasn't just Princess Kate's model stint that turned William's head. The Princess of Wales had a plethora of stylish, cool-girl looks up her sleeve during her student days.

From her shimmering disco top and bright yellow hot pants to her white tank top and low-rise jeans, Kate was the OG Y2K fashionista.

© Getty Costume designer Amy Roberts will no doubt have fun recreating the dress

From her tailored suits to her collection of pretty printed dresses and jaw-dropping evening gowns, it's safe to say the Princess of Wales is a global style queen these days.

But did you know that Kate is increasingly becoming the poster girl for a sustainable style revolution amongst the royals?

© Netflix Meg Bellamy and Ed McVey are playing Kate Middleton and Prince William in The Crown season six

The mother-of-three has deliberately been making a case for earth-conscious fashion choices in recent months, and while seeing Princess Kate solely clad in recycled outfits seems unlikely for the foreseeable, her everyday choices mark a huge step forward when it comes to changing public opinion about fast fashion.

Eshita Kabra-Davies, founder of By Rotation, told HELLO!: "It’s a positive step in the right direction to have royals embrace the rental revolution, especially because they have significant shopping power amongst the non-Gen Z generations."