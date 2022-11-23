Princess Kate's most head-turning hats of 2022

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

2022 has been a big year for the Princess of Wales when it comes to fashion. She has worn some seriously show-stopping outfits and we've been totally obsessed with so many of her ensembles.

Kate also has rocked a great fleet of accessories this year, from handbags to shoes. But have you noticed her hats? The wife of Prince William sure knows her stuff when it comes to headgear, and we've rounded up her most memorable hats of the year. Which one is your favourite?

Kate Middleton's best outfits over the past ten years

On Tuesday, Kate met South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, and wore an amazingly elegant tailored coat from Emilia Wickstead.

Kate wearing her purple Sean Barrett Millinery hat

She added a chic pillbox hat adorned with an oversized bow by Sean Barrett Millinery.

Last week, the mother-of-three attended the annual Remembrance Day Service, held at the Cenotaph on Remembrance, wearing one of her favourite fashion designers, Catherine Walker, as she joined the Queen Consort on the balcony for the yearly occasion.

Kate sported a wide-trimmed hat by Philip Treacy

Kate topped off her thick ponytail with a stunning hat by Philip Treacy.

Kate at Wimbledon wearing L.K.Bennett

Kate stole the show at Wimbledon this year, memorably wearing a lovely yellow dress at the women's final. We were obsessed with her oversized L.K.Bennett sun hat; it was the epitome of old-school Hollywood glam.

Kate looked sensationl at Ascot

The Princess sent us all dotty at Ascot this year, sporting a beautiful polka-dot style by Alessandra Rich. It came complete with brown spots, coordinating perfectly with her brown disc hat.

Kate's halo hat was by Jane Taylor

Kate headed to Westminster Abbey to mark Anzac Day, rocking a beautiful cream coat dress by Alexander McQueen, but it was her headband hat that got everyone talking. The 'Calypso Halo' was by Jane Taylor - the place the Duchess heads to when she wants a jaw-dropping headgear.

In March, a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, took place at Westminster Abbey.

Kate wore this beautiful hat by Lock & Co.

Kate, 40, looked as beautiful as ever, wearing a fabulous black and white polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich and an incredible black hat which was finished with a white bow by Lock & Co.

