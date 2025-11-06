Best royal style of November 2025 – including a snake accessory

Now, spooky season is behind us, and we are looking forward to an incredible month of royal style as we enter November. October was a month full of sartorial splendour, with the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Sussex, and the Duchess of Edinburgh all stepping out on daytime engagements. Royals from around Europe were also showing us what they're made of with their sartorial displays. The star of the show was Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands, who attended the swearing-in ceremony of the new Grand Duke of Luxembourg. She looked spellbinding in an emerald green tulle gown by Monique Lhuillier covered in tiny sparkles. The look was stunning, and reminiscent of the Jenny Packham gown the Princess of Wales wore in Jamaica in 2022 when she attended a dinner hosted by the Governor General of Jamaica during her and William's Caribbean tour to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. It was styled with a host of heirloom pieces - Queen Emma's Diamond Tiara, Queen Maxima's Diamond and Emerald Earrings, and Queen Wilhelmina's Emerald Cabochon Brooch.

Now, we're looking forward to what the month to come has in store. November has started off strong with outings from Princess Charlene of Monaco and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands. While we wait to see the Princess of Wales' first look of the month, we're bringing you regular updates so you won't miss the royal fashion highlights of the month. Keep scrolling to see our top picks…

1 5 Princess Charlene © Frédéric Nebinger / Prince's Palace Princess Charlene is the President of the federation Monegasque Rugby Princess Charlene of Monaco was spotted when she visited Collège Charles III to congratulate students who designed the winning jersey for Monaco's U16 rugby team competing at the Dubai International Tournament from 8 to 18 November. According to Royal Fashion Daily on Instagram, the royal wore the 'Prince of Wales Alpaca and Wool Blazer' by Brunello Cucinelli with jeans and accessorised with a Giorgio Armani bag.

2 5 Duchess Sophie © Getty Images Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh spoke with service personnel during The Duchess of Edinburgh Competition The Duchess of Edinburgh channelled army girl on 5 November when she headed to Royal Military Academy Sandhurst to host the Duchess of Edinburgh competition, the annual contest in which Sophie's affiliated regiments from the UK and Canada compete against each other in a series of challenges to foster a sense of collaboration. She wore figure-skimming khaki trousers paired with block heel ankle boots by Gianvito Rossi.

3 5 Queen Letizia © Getty Queen Letizia of Spain attended the National Innovation and Design Awards Ceremony Queen Letizia of Spain channeled ultimate autumn vibes when she attended the National Innovation and Design Awards at Palacio de El Pardo in Madrid, which recognises individuals, companies, and institutions that have excelled in innovation and design. She wore a crimson-hued sweater with a high neck teamed with a matching A-line skirt and patent kitten heels.

4 5 Queen Maxima © Getty King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands posed for a group picture after the Uitblinkers lunch Queen Maxima of the Netherlands joined her husband, King Willem-Alexander, at the Uitblinkers lunch at Noordeinde Palace in The Hague. The Uitblinkers lunch is an initiative that the royal couple established to recognise people who have done extraordinary acts to support others. Maxima rocked an all-green look by Natan, but the true star of the show was her vintage snake brooch, which epitomised the royal's playful approach to fashion.